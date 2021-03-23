Bluffs officials hope grant will take career education beyond schools

Council Bluffs Community School District is one of three organizations in Iowa to be awarded an Out of School Time Career Pathways grant, the school district announced Friday. The others are Oelwein Community Schools and Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa. All are 21st Century Sites and serve high school-age youth.

The district will receive almost $180,000 per year for five years beginning this fall for a total of $897,000, a press release from the district stated.

The funding will be used to expand options for students to participate in a career pathway program outside of regular school hours or as part of an expanded learning program, according to Superintendent Vickie Murillo. These pathways will lead to recognized postsecondary credentials or apprenticeship completion certificates in high-demand industry sectors or occupations.

“As we expand opportunities that will lead our students toward post-secondary experiences, there will be a growing need to prepare these students for the transition from the classroom to the workforce,” Murillo said.