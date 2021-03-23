Bluffs officials hope grant will take career education beyond schools

Council Bluffs Community School District is one of three organizations in Iowa to be awarded an Out of School Time Career Pathways grant, the school district announced Friday. The others are Oelwein Community Schools and Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa. All are 21st Century Sites and serve high school-age youth.
The district will receive almost $180,000 per year for five years beginning this fall for a total of $897,000, a press release from the district stated.
The funding will be used to expand options for students to participate in a career pathway program outside of regular school hours or as part of an expanded learning program, according to Superintendent Vickie Murillo. These pathways will lead to recognized postsecondary credentials or apprenticeship completion certificates in high-demand industry sectors or occupations.
“As we expand opportunities that will lead our students toward post-secondary experiences, there will be a growing need to prepare these students for the transition from the classroom to the workforce,” Murillo said.
A work-based learning coordinator will collaborate with business and industry representatives to expand meaningful workplace experiences, such as job shadowing, internships and registered apprenticeships, the press release stated. The coordinator will also establish processes for connecting students to workplace experiences in which they can effectively apply technical and professional skills learned in the classroom.
The additions will further expand the career pathways the school district has built during the past three and a half years. Its TradeWorks Academy, Early College Academy, Certificate Advancement program and College Credit Acceleration program provide opportunities for students to earn career credentials through classes, including a new CNA apprenticeship launched this semester and a new welding apprenticeship that will be implemented this fall. Work-based Learning will take students beyond classrooms and labs to local employers.
Iowa is one of four states to receive funds from the OSTCP grant program. The funds are being managed by the Iowa Department of Education and the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center program. The Iowa Afterschool Alliance and the Iowa Department of Education’s Bureau of Career and Technology Education will provide support to the grant.