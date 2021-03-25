Bluffs schools keep levy the same, settle with CBEA

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a budget for 2021-22 during its meeting Tuesday night that will keep the district’s tax levy the same, despite some cuts.
The rate will remain at $16.99 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, Chief Financial Officer Dean Wilson said in a presentation during the board’s meeting Tuesday.
“We have tried to keep the taxpayers in mind by having a tight leash on the tax levy,” he said.
It is still higher than some districts because of another factor in the revenue area, Wilson said.
“Council Bluffs Schools has the lowest (taxable) valuation per student in the area,” he said.
The school district’s enrollment fell by 240 students for the 2020-21 school year, so the district qualifies for a 1% budget guarantee. That means the district will receive about $647,000 in new state aid.
The Iowa Legislature approved allowable growth of 2.4% for the 2021-22 year, so with stable enrollment, the district would have gotten a little more than $1.55 million in new money.
The district will have a $1.05 million increase in the cost of wages and benefits, based on current staffing, Wilson said. However, officials expect to save an estimated $300,000 from known turnover and $268,000 from unfilled positions.
The school system will use some of its unspent spending authority, reducing it from 7.6% to 8% after the current school year to 6.2% to 6.8% after the 2021-22 school year. Spending authority is what the state allows districts to spend, so increasing the levy would not increase the spending authority.
The board approved the budget after holding a public hearing on the proposal at the beginning of the meeting.
Members approved a two-year agreement with the Council Bluffs Education Association that calls for a 2.25% increase in base salaries for the 2021-22 school year and 2% for the 2022-23 school year.
Contract language changes the Labor Management Task Force to a committee, with the district and association each choosing three members. The parties would meet and choose topics to discuss by mutual agreement. Depending on the subject matter, members may vary, the agreement states.
If the association wants to reopen the agreement, it can notify the district in writing between Sept. 15 and Nov. 15, 2022. The parties’ representatives will then meet to negotiate “in good faith” the articles, sections and appendices of the agreement.
Board members approved an agreement with Des Moines Area Community College for concurrent credit. Iowa Western Community College is dropping its participation in the Project Lead the Way programs in computer science and engineering. The college has granted permission for the district to access concurrent credit from DMACC for courses in those areas.
The agreement allows students taking PLTW courses at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools to continue to earn concurrent college credit, only it will be from DMACC instead of Iowa Western.
The board also gratefully acknowledged and accepted an anonymous donation of $1,500 to purchase books for Longfellow Elementary School.