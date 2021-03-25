Bluffs schools keep levy the same, settle with CBEA

The school system will use some of its unspent spending authority, reducing it from 7.6% to 8% after the current school year to 6.2% to 6.8% after the 2021-22 school year. Spending authority is what the state allows districts to spend, so increasing the levy would not increase the spending authority.

The board approved the budget after holding a public hearing on the proposal at the beginning of the meeting.

Members approved a two-year agreement with the Council Bluffs Education Association that calls for a 2.25% increase in base salaries for the 2021-22 school year and 2% for the 2022-23 school year.

Contract language changes the Labor Management Task Force to a committee, with the district and association each choosing three members. The parties would meet and choose topics to discuss by mutual agreement. Depending on the subject matter, members may vary, the agreement states.

If the association wants to reopen the agreement, it can notify the district in writing between Sept. 15 and Nov. 15, 2022. The parties’ representatives will then meet to negotiate “in good faith” the articles, sections and appendices of the agreement.