Bluffs Schools to remask; other CB schools wait for final verdict

Council Bluffs Community School District wasted no time returning to its previous face mask policy after a federal judge blocked enforcement of Iowa’s ban on school mask mandates Monday.
Other local schools remained cautious about making changes in their protocols.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15, all Council Bluffs Community School District students, staff and visitors will be expected to wear masks at school during school hours when physical distancing is not possible to help control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a message from Superintendent Vickie Murillo sent to staff and parents Tuesday morning.
“Students will not have to wear a mask when seated to eat breakfast or lunch or while participating in recess or outdoor classroom activities,” the message stated. “Our extracurricular and co-curricular activities will remain unchanged until we receive guidance from our state athletic and music associations.”
The district’s mask expectations may be revised, depending on the outcome of ongoing legal action, the message added.
“We do recognize that members of our school community have varying opinions on the wearing of masks,” the message stated. “As a school district, we have the responsibility to make decisions based on state and federal law and are doing so with the implementation of this change in expectations based on yesterday’s order.”
The school district will continue to do the following:
• Make masks available at school
• Encourage regular handwashing and sanitizing opportunities throughout the day, especially before and after eating
• Regularly clean high-touch points
• Practice enhanced daily sanitization of all classrooms.
“We will also continue to track and monitor the positive (COVID-19) case totals and trends in each school and throughout the school district, notify parents and staff of positive cases and collaborate with the Pottawattamie County Health Department as appropriate to determine if we need to adjust our practices and mitigation measures,” Murillo said in the message.
Lewis Central Community School District will continue to encourage the use of masks but will make no immediate changes in its policies, Superintendent Eric Knost said Tuesday.
“This decision just came yesterday afternoon, and it is not clear as to how the courts will ultimately rule on this matter,” Knost said in a message to families and staff. “If such mandates are to remain an option for local school boards to consider beyond this temporary order, there will be many, many factors that will guide our board’s decision making. In the meantime, until we better understand the final outcome, Lewis Central will not be altering our current protocol.”
St. Albert Catholic School planned to stick to the "status quo," according to Kevin White, communications coordinator.
"As always, we respect the parents' choice in this matter," he said.
Heartland Christian School does not plan to make any changes, Executive Director Larry Gray said.
“We will continue with our mask-optional protocol,” he said.
Because of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask usage by all students and school staff regardless of vaccination status. The CDC points to multiple studies in multiple countries that show masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"Experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)," the CDC said, noting the prevention benefit is twofold: wearing a mask helps protect both the wearer and those around them.
Public health officials, doctors and others in the health care field recommend a COVID-19 vaccine, eating healthy and practicing good hygiene among measures against the disease.
As reported by the Associated Press, a federal judge on Monday ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to the AP:
Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law passed in May substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.
Pratt said he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.
"Because Plaintiffs have shown that Iowa Code section 280.31’s ban on mask mandates in schools substantially increases their risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19 and that due to their various medical conditions they are at an increased risk of severe illness or death, Plaintiffs have demonstrated that an irreparable harm exists," he wrote.
His order said Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo cannot enforce the new law banning local school districts from using their discretion to mandate masks for students, staff, teachers and visitors.
Reynolds said in a statement that the judge “unilaterally overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what’s best for their child.”
She said the state will appeal and “exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution.”
Hours after the decision was announced, Des Moines public schools Superintendent Thomas Ahart said he would reinstate a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors to the district's schools beginning Wednesday. Des Moines schools is the state's largest district with about 33,000 students.
Masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors in Cedar Rapids schools, the district's superintendent said Tuesday.
The Iowa City school board was expected to discuss options on Tuesday night.
Pratt pointed out that it's been almost 40 years since the U.S. Supreme Court recognized that, regardless of citizenship status, denying school-aged children a free public education violates the U.S. Constitution.
He said the parents “want Iowa school districts to have the opportunity to comply with federal law and ensure that each child receives an education in the least-restrictive and the most-integrated environment — without jeopardizing their lives or safety.”
“Iowa’s mask mandate ban makes it not only dangerous for disabled or immunocompromised children to attend school, but several pediatricians opine it is also dangerous for healthy siblings to attend school in person because they risk carrying the virus back to their disabled or immunocompromised siblings,” Pratt said.
He said the AAP has recorded about 3,500 new COVID-19 cases among Iowa school-aged children since July and some public schools in Iowa are experiencing COVID-19 infection rates at upwards of 60% of last year’s total for the entire school year.
In the most recent state public health update children aged 17 and younger made up 29% of the new coronavirus cases in Iowa. Fifteen children under age 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 12 under the age of 11.
Lebo has said any districts that violate the law will be referred to the State Board of Education and risk loss of funding.
Pratt also points out that the motion by the parents to halt enforcement of the law comes on the heels of the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation into whether Iowa’s mask mandate ban violates the Americans With Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act by discriminating against school-aged children with disabilities.
The parents in the lawsuit claim similar violations of federal law. They claim that in-person learning is essential and point out that Lebo remarked in January 2021 that a return to in-person learning is necessary as “students engaged in remote learning are falling behind academically.”
The parents of these children “thus lament the choice of having to either send their children to school in person with the rest of the kids their age without a mask mandate or swallow the lesser option that is not always available to them—remote learning," Pratt said.
He concluded that the law seems to conflict with the ADA and the Rehabilitation Act “because it excludes disabled children from participating in and denies them the benefits of public schools’ programs, services, and activities to which they are entitled.”
Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, in the Bellevue Public Schools system policy requires that if a single person tests positive for COVID-19 in a classroom, everyone in the class will have to wear a mask for 14 days. On Monday, the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education ratified and affirmed updates to the district’s mask guidelines as enacted by Superintendent Andy Rikli's under emergency powers.
Omaha Public Schools require masks as well.
-- Nonpareil Interim Managing Editor Mike Brownlee, Bellevue Leader reporter Austin Plourde, Papillion Times reporter Adam Branting and Associated Press reporter David Pitt contributed to this report.