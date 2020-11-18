Bluffs Schools will use grant to start apprenticeship

The purpose of the Coronavirus Relief Registered Apprenticeship Incentive program is to increase the number of Registered Apprenticeship training programs in Iowa high schools, nonprofits and small businesses (less than 50 employees), post-secondary education institutions and within the healthcare industry by providing grants for the purchase of equipment, tools, simulators, related training instruction materials, updated curriculum or other necessary items, a press release from Iowa Workforce Development stated.

“This funding will allow our Council Bluffs students to complete their credential and seamlessly transition to additional postsecondary training and employment opportunities,” Murillo said. “We are proud to grow the CNA program as one more option for students to acquire their second credential while in high school. With this grant, we can invest in innovative equipment for our health labs on the Iowa Western Community College Campus to broaden the opportunities for our students who are interested in health careers.”