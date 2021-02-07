Career EdVantage accepting applications from 3 new schools

CareerEdvantage is now accepting applications from sophomores in participating high schools and three new ones.
In August, the nonprofit organization will add Treynor, Underwood and Glenwood High Schools to its program, according to Cara Cool-Trede, executive director. CareerEdVantage will accept a combined total of 25 students from the three schools.
“We’re really excited to expand our program to three more communities,” she said.
The new additions will join original schools Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Riverside, Shenandoah and Tri-Center High Schools and Lewis Central High School, which was added in spring 2020.
There are currently 64 students enrolled in the program, Cool-Trede said – 25 from Lewis Central and 39 from the rest. CareerEdVantage will accept up to 75 new students for fall – 25 from the original group of schools, 25 from Lewis Central and 25 from the new group of schools – potentially more than doubling enrollment.
CareerEdVantage, launched in 2019 with a three-year, $2.8 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, uses mentoring and support services to help students build paths to careers in industrial technology and transportation; health care; business and communications; and science, technology, engineering and math. It’s based on the Avenue Scholars model.
“I think things have been going really well,” Cool-Trede said. “All of the schools have been in session, so we’ve been in there with them.”
CareerEdVantage has followed protocols to keep students safe, she said. The schools have been “amazing” to work with.
Students who enter the program start by taking a career class from Career EdVantage and take classes at Iowa Western during their senior year. The students do a lot of career exploration, Cool-Trede said.
“We work with the students to be on the same page and make sure we understand what their desires are,” she said.
CareerEdVantage has career coaches who give students personality and career inventories and help them plan which courses to take. The new schools will share a career coach like the other rural schools do.
High school sophomores interested in the program should talk to their school counselors for more information and an application form, Cool-Trede said. Students chosen to participate will receive a scholarship to Iowa Western Community College for up to two years.
Applications are due by March 15, and then interviews will be conducted. CareerEdVantage hopes to have the next cohort of students selected by April 1.