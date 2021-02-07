Career EdVantage accepting applications from 3 new schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think things have been going really well,” Cool-Trede said. “All of the schools have been in session, so we’ve been in there with them.”

CareerEdVantage has followed protocols to keep students safe, she said. The schools have been “amazing” to work with.

Students who enter the program start by taking a career class from Career EdVantage and take classes at Iowa Western during their senior year. The students do a lot of career exploration, Cool-Trede said.

“We work with the students to be on the same page and make sure we understand what their desires are,” she said.

CareerEdVantage has career coaches who give students personality and career inventories and help them plan which courses to take. The new schools will share a career coach like the other rural schools do.

High school sophomores interested in the program should talk to their school counselors for more information and an application form, Cool-Trede said. Students chosen to participate will receive a scholarship to Iowa Western Community College for up to two years.

Applications are due by March 15, and then interviews will be conducted. CareerEdVantage hopes to have the next cohort of students selected by April 1.

