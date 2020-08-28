CB school board approves sale of Pusey building to sports club

Nicole Juranek, an instructor at Iowa Western Community College, spoke in favor of the sale during the hearing.

“Both of my kids have done activities there,” she said. “Brett is magnetic with kids, and he’s able to make from that what I don’t think other people can make from it.”

Juranek said Derrig has “great messages to help kids grow” and “gives them a safe place to go.”

Two other citizens also spoke in favor of the sale.

Board members made favorable comments about Triple Play during their discussion, too.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about what goes on there,” board member John Minshall said.

“I think they … have been giving our kids opportunities and giving them a safe place to go,” said board member Jill Shudak.

Melissa Chalupnik, who was principal when the school closed, was pleased that the building would continue to serve youth, she said later.