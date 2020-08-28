CB school board approves sale of Pusey building to sports club

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education has approved the sale of the former Pusey Elementary School building for $75,000.
The board voted unanimously to approve the offer from Triple Play Sports after a public hearing during Tuesday’s meeting.
Triple Play Sports, operated by Brett Derrig and Deric Poldberg, has been renting 5,400 square feet of space in the facility at 147 15th Ave. for more than five years. That includes the gym, two weight rooms and a game room. They have equipped the facility for baseball and softball training, as well as general conditioning.
“We’ve been actually trying to sell it for at least five years,” said Dean Wilson, board secretary and chief financial officer, during the hearing. The school closed about 10 years ago.
The school district has gotten two offers in the past five months, Wilson said — a verbal offer that was rescinded and the written offer from Triple Play.
“It’s just a really great spot for us,” said Derrig, owner of Triple Play Sports. “We have a lot of great ideas for (fixing up) the inside and outside of the building.
“I’ve worked with a lot of kids from A.L., T.J., Lewis Central” and other schools, Derrig said. “I think it’s a really good thing for the community, and I’d like to continue to be a part of that.”
Nicole Juranek, an instructor at Iowa Western Community College, spoke in favor of the sale during the hearing.
“Both of my kids have done activities there,” she said. “Brett is magnetic with kids, and he’s able to make from that what I don’t think other people can make from it.”
Juranek said Derrig has “great messages to help kids grow” and “gives them a safe place to go.”
Two other citizens also spoke in favor of the sale.
Board members made favorable comments about Triple Play during their discussion, too.
“I’ve heard nothing but great things about what goes on there,” board member John Minshall said.
“I think they … have been giving our kids opportunities and giving them a safe place to go,” said board member Jill Shudak.
Melissa Chalupnik, who was principal when the school closed, was pleased that the building would continue to serve youth, she said later.
“When I reflect on my last day as principal of Pusey Elementary in 2010, it was difficult to say good-bye to students, staff and families,” she said in a prepared statement. “My hope was that the building would continue to serve the community in some capacity. I am thankful that it will be a place for youth to learn and grow.”
“Dr. Nathan Pusey was an educator, and I would like to think that he would be pleased to know that the building that once bore his name continues to inspire others to achieve and succeed,” Chalupnik said.
The club offers structured workouts and pitching, hitting and fielding lessons for young baseball players. It has installed three full-size hitting and throwing tunnels, a full-size competition pitcher’s mound, a pitching machine and weight training equipment for its members to use. Triple Play also fields four youth ball teams spanning ages from grade school through high school.
Both Derrig and Poldberg are 2010 graduates of Thomas Jefferson High School, according to Triple Play’s website. As a senior pitcher for the Yellow Jackets, Derrig was named first-team all-city, second team all-conference in the Missouri River Athletic Conference and second team all-district. He pitched for two years at Iowa Central Community College and two years at Morningside College. His college ERA was 2.70, according to the site.
Poldberg also played at Iowa Central, where he made the National Junior College Athletic Association all-regional and Academic All-American teams. He played his last two years at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota and finished with a career batting average of .292, the site said. He was also named first-team all-conference catcher in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
For more information on Triple Play Sports, see the website at tripleplaysportscb.com.
