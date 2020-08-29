CB Schools Foundation steps up classroom grant program

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation is adjusting its classroom grants program this year to provide more — and more timely — grants to teachers.

Each year, the foundation partners with the Council Bluffs Community School District to provide grants of up to $1,000 to certified staff to enhance learning in the classroom. The purpose is to promote innovation in the classroom and support teachers with creative ideas to improve teaching and learning.

“Two things I have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that we need to be flexible and we need to respond urgently to identified needs,” Executive Director Chris LaFerla said in a press release. “These changes to our classroom grants program are important, given the uncertain circumstances our teachers are facing this year.”

The foundation is doubling the budget for the program to $50,000, opening the application process early and continuing it indefinitely, according to Bridgette Watson, director of development.

“We wanted to get it open as soon as possible,” she said. “Usually, we open in October and we close in November.”

Now, instead of once a year, the foundation will review applications continuously and award grants as they are approved, Watson said.