Council Bluffs Community School District administrators Smith, Knuth to retire (again)

Superintendent Vickie Murillo said she appreciated their willingness to stay longer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are so fortunate that these talented leaders decided to serve another school year,” Murillo said. “We will always be grateful that they continued to share their expertise during this unusual year.”

Knuth indicated she would stay involved in education.

“I hope to keep a foot in the education world with some part-time work and spend lots of time with my family,” she said.

The two women were among 14 qualified staff who applied for the early notice incentive the district offered again this year, according to Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources.

Eligible employees who gave the district notice by Jan. 15 of their intent to leave the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year are to receive a payment of $1,000.

The incentive was offered to teachers, nurses and administrators who have worked in the district for a minimum of three years. The purpose was to be able to recruit replacements early in the year when candidates are more plentiful.