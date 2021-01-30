Council Bluffs Community School District administrators Smith, Knuth to retire (again)

Two Council Bluffs Community School District administrators who intended to retire last year and were asked to stay another year have given notice that they will retire this year — for real.
Doreen Knuth, principal at Carter Lake Elementary School, and Julie Smith, chief of secondary schools, both notified the district that they plan to retire at the end of the current school year, according to a list of personnel changes included in board of education materials for the board’s Tuesday meeting.
“Last spring after the shutdown due to COVID-19, Dr. Murillo asked if I would postpone my retirement for a year to provide some continuity in leading Carter Lake Elementary during a very uncertain time,” Knuth said. “Without thinking twice, my answer was ‘yes.’”
“There is nowhere I would rather have been this school year than working alongside the staff, students and families who truly stepped up to the plate to meet the challenges,” she continued. “Together, we have been able to provide a safe environment where our students have continued to learn. At the end of this year as I retire for a second time, I will leave knowing the future is bright and that better days are ahead for all.”
Said Smith, “I am so grateful to the Council Bluffs Community School District for the opportunity to work with the administrators, teachers and staff in the important work of educating our students. “Although I’m excited to be entering this next phase, I will miss being part of this district.”
Superintendent Vickie Murillo said she appreciated their willingness to stay longer.
“We are so fortunate that these talented leaders decided to serve another school year,” Murillo said. “We will always be grateful that they continued to share their expertise during this unusual year.”
Knuth indicated she would stay involved in education.
“I hope to keep a foot in the education world with some part-time work and spend lots of time with my family,” she said.
The two women were among 14 qualified staff who applied for the early notice incentive the district offered again this year, according to Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources.
Eligible employees who gave the district notice by Jan. 15 of their intent to leave the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year are to receive a payment of $1,000.
The incentive was offered to teachers, nurses and administrators who have worked in the district for a minimum of three years. The purpose was to be able to recruit replacements early in the year when candidates are more plentiful.
Smith came to the school district in August 1981. She taught special education at Crescent Elementary School and the former Glendale Elementary and third grade at Franklin Elementary and also served as a curriculum strategist at Longfellow Elementary and the former Washington Elementary. She left the district in 1994 to become an elementary principal in Riverside Community School District and became principal at Kreft Primary School in the Lewis Central district in 1997. She returned to the Council Bluffs Community School District as principal of Edison Elementary in 2001 and served there until 2009, when she was named supervisor of elementary education. In 2017, she was asked to serve as supervisor of secondary education, a position now titled chief of secondary schools that has allowed her to support district middle and high schools in all academic improvement efforts.
Knuth joined district staff in 1980, serving as a special education teacher at Longfellow Junior High, Abraham Lincoln High School and Roosevelt Elementary. Later, as a teacher on special assignment, she supervised student teachers in the district and supported all teaching staff in instructional technology. In 2002, she became principal of Pusey and Gunn Elementary Schools. She also served as principal at Bloomer Elementary and has been the Carter Lake Elementary principal since 2014.