The Council Bluffs Community School District won't ask voters for an extension to its physical plant and equipment levy this November.

The school board had authorized a ballot question asking voters to approve a 10-year extension of the levy, which brings in about $3.4 million to be used for technology and infrastructure expenditures.

The board voted Tuesday to rescind that approval for the ballot language after a district attorney caught that the language approved July 25 had incorrect information and thus should not be placed on the Nov. 7 ballot.

"There's no rush," said Superintendent Vickie Murrilo told the school board. "We can circle back to it."

Voters should expect to be asked to extend the PPEL in 2025 or 2027 election cycles. A spokesperson for the district said there had been no immediate plans for those dollars.

The voter-approved PPEL is already authorized through 2028, and so there is no change to the tax levy as a result of the postponement.

"What the PPEL does is really protects the investment we've made in our school buildings," Murillo said at the July meeting. "It allows us to also purchase equipment, technology, software and also the investment in our facilities."