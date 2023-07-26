The Council Bluffs Community School District will ask voters this November for a 10-year extension of its physical plant and equipment levy.

The levy brings in about $3.4 million a year, and an extension would allow the district to continue collecting that revenue through 2038. The PPEL is already authorized through 2028.

"It doesn't go 10 years from when it passes," Superintendent Vickie Murillo told school board members Tuesday before they voted 4-0 to authorize a resolution placing the PPEL extension on the ballot.

"This will not raise taxes," Murillo added. "It will not make a change. It just extends that opportunity."

Murillo said the state government has pushed for districts to hold their special elections in November alongside state or federal general elections. Doing so eliminates the expense of a special election and, generally, a larger turnout of voters would be expected.

"We no longer are playing a bill to run a simple election just for us," Murillo said.

An additional decade of PPEL authorization would allow the district to bond against the anticipated revenue.

The district used bonds against its PPEL and sales tax proceeds to its advantage in recent years when interests rates were lower to finish refurbishing its middle schools. Bonding, rather than saving up cash over years, can actually save money on infrastructure over the long run, given the expense of inflation and seemingly ever-increasing construction costs.

Diane Ostrowksi, the district's director of communications, said there were no immediate plans to bond against the expanded PPEL revenue if voters give their approval in November, but it would be an option down the road.

Murillo said more information would be provided to voters closer to the election. The vote Tuesday just allows the district to move forward with placing it on the November ballot.

"What the PPEL does is really protects the investment we've made in our school buildings," Murillo said. "It allows us to also purchase equipment, technology, software and also the investment in our facilities."