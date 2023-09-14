Council Bluffs students are learning to be ready for the workplace by getting their hands dirty — often literally — in work-based learning programs.

The Council Bluffs Community School District offered a tour of some of those programs available through the TradeWorks Academy at Thomas Jefferson High School on Tuesday morning.

The tour put a spotlight on the return on investment for residents, employers and the community for dignitaries hailing from local organizations as well as Iowa Workforce Development, which is looking to expand work-based learning across the state.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo said the state is also looking into how work-based learning could fit in with the traditional graduation requirements for high school.

"How do we reimagine what that looks like for diplomas? And how do we provide them with more opportunities and get them out of a traditional classroom?" Murillo said. "That's our goal here in Council Bluffs. We're excited about that work. We're excited about the next opportunities. And we have staff and students that are ready, so we continue to say, 'Why make them wait?'"

Students aren't waiting for those opportunities in Council Bluffs. A wide array of options, outlined as part of the district's Diploma +1 Pathways, offer preparation for collegiate-level work as well as the skilled trades and other in-demand career fields.

In some cases, they're pioneering those opportunities.

Daniela Avalos Pentoja, a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School, is the first registered apprentice in Iowa for early childhood education.

"It has opened lots of doors for me," Avalos Pentoja said as part of a panel discussion that concluded Tuesday's tour. "It has also matured me in lots of ways, like I definitely understand my parents' point of view now. ... It made me understand that everybody is going through something and that's why we're here to help, and I like being such a young person that can help such young people."

Chad Hansen, a Thomas Jefferson student who is involved in an information technology internship, said he feels like he was given "a step in the right direction."

"In terms of combining high school and the workforce, I think it's a fantastic opportunity and a fantastic lifting-off point," Hansen said. "Not only is it giving you the experience you need, but it also looks incredible on resumes."

The tour featured the computer science program alongside skilled trades, including a three-bedroom house that students from Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln built last school year for Habitat for Humanity, which should be moved later this month onto its foundation a few blocks away and be worked on by Iowa Western Community College construction students.

"Some of our construction students at Iowa Western, after they go through our program, are going to come and work on this when it's on site," said Terrence McGurren, the lead instructor for the TradeWorks Academy who was recognized as the Iowa Association for Career and Technical Education's 2022 teacher of the year.

Beth Townsend, executive director of Iowa Workforce Development, told the Nonpareil in an interview after the event that the experiences shared during the tour and panel discussion demonstrate why work-based learning is a valuable addition to Iowa high schools.

"All three students that we heard from absolutely demonstrate why work-based learning is so important," Townsend said. "It is teaching them employability skills. It's helped them develop their career pathways. They're going to be very focused in terms of where they go and how they get there once they graduate from high school, which is going to help them reduce their overall expense in terms of acquiring postsecondary education."

Townsend said work-based experience are important for all Iowa school children, and the state needs more employers to step up to partner with their local schools.

"What we need in Iowa is we need every student to be able to have that opportunity," Townsend said. "That's where we need to be focused. We're doing great work, but we need to do more."

Iowa has pockets of work-based learning success, and the state wants to replicate those successes — such as those on display in Council Bluffs — in other communities.

"This is a really good example on the west side of the state," Townsend said. "It is a great program. They're doing really good work, and we just need to figure out how to do more for all students, whether they're here in the Council Bluffs area or they're in Davenport or Burlington or Cedar Falls or Cedar Rapids or Decorah."

Murillo said the Council Bluffs district was excited to welcome state officials to see the work-based programs in action and hear directly from students and employers who are making them a success.

"They get a real understanding of the work that we're doing," Murillo said. "Sometimes you can hear about it, you can read about it, but to see it and interact with our students and see our students in motion and the outcomes that we have for our students, that's a whole different ballgame."

The district will also offer a tour of the new Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center to members of the Iowa State Board of Education, who will meet Thursday and Friday in Council Bluffs, including for the board's annual retreat.

"We're getting noticed down here in Council Bluffs," Murillo said. "We're super proud of the TradeWorks, our Diploma +1, our early learning center — everything that we have embedded into our culture here in Council Bluffs has really been on that cutting edge."