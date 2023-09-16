Members of the Iowa State Board of Education marveled at the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center during a tour Thursday morning.

The Council Bluffs Community School District hosted the state board for a two-day meeting and retreat, which included a tour of the center and discussions of how it came to be as well as the district's Diploma +1 Pathways program.

Upon reconvening the meeting after the tour, board president John Robbins, who spent 20 years as superintendent in Iowa Falls, offered a round of applause.

"Very impressive," Robbins said.

Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow said in a statement to the Nonpareil that the center is an exemplary model for districts and communities across the state.

"Council Bluff's Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center meets community needs by providing both child care and high-quality early education instruction," Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow said in a statement to the Nonpareil after the tour. "Today, we showcased a great example of what can be achieved when state leadership, school districts and educators partner for the benefit of students, families and communities in Iowa."

Vickie Murillo, superintendent of the Council Bluffs schools, welcomed the state board members. She told them Council Bluffs is one of the first K-12 public school districts that would offer accredited infant and toddler child care in addition to preschool.

The district partnered with the Iowa Department of Education along with Juniper Gardens Children's Project out of the University of Kansas as it developed the model for the Early Learning Center.

"We wanted to partner with the university so that we could get research done," Murillo said. "It became very important to our governor whether we could scale this up or scale it down to a small rural community."

Looking at offering birth to 3 services, on top of the traditional 4-year-old preschool, did leave the district feeling "a little concerned and afraid" as a K-12 district, Murillo said.

"But we knew we need to meet the growth for the child care and we knew we needed to help and be a partner in our community to provide avenues for our parents to get back to work," Murillo said. "That is critical across our state."

Funding was a key challenge, and the state stepped in with a $7 million investment toward the project. Murillo said the center cost about $20 million, with $5 million coming from the school district and the remainder raised through private giving, including a lead gift from a Council Bluffs family worth $4 million.

"We were super excited about the partnership of private and public funds," Murillo said. "Right now, we need to study the data to see how it works and we need to continue to look for funding."

Asked about sustainability, Murillo said the Council Bluffs community has supported the project but she said public financial support at the state level is needed to scale the program to other communities, as some districts won't have similar private support.

"It's something that kind of weighs on my mind," Murillo said. "I have trust and belief in our legislators and our governor especially knowing how important this work is, and that we'll continue to research the opportunities to increase funding for preschools."

Tracy Mathews, chief academic officer for the Council Bluffs schools, said the curriculum used at the Early Learning Center is connected to the district's existing preschool and K-12 curriculum materials. The district also worked with Juniper Gardens to adapt the same approach it uses for K-12 to help meet students' social, emotional and behavioral needs.

"We wanted to align our work in the early childhood setting to the great work that's already happening in the K-12 space," Matthews said.

Kimberly Villotti, chief of the Bureau of Early Childhood at the Iowa Department of Education, said her staff appreciated being in the conversations about the facility since the beginning through the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"My heart is full because this is such a wonderful realty as an example in our state of what early care in health and education can look like," Villotti said.

Villotti said the tour offered examples of a high-quality learning environment with "beautiful, enriching materials that cause children to think and inquire and really push their development and their overall well-being" with "obvious attention to health and safety" of the young children.

"Probably the most important thing that we think about with all learners — whether we're talking is birth, infancy into high school — is you're going to see adults and children interacting," Villotti said. "We know that language-rich environments and attention to responsive questioning or dialogue is critical in the development and learning for young children and older children."

Local, regional and state systems came together to create the Early Learning Center in Council Bluffs, Villotti said, including involving St. Albert's Catholic School and the YMCA preschool.

"Partnerships are hard," Villotti said. "We know the broad early care health and education space is not just an agency, but it is multiple players in a much larger, really giant system that the state has."

Asked whether the early childhood programs would run year-round or follow the traditional school year calendar, Murillo said preferences were surveyed upon enrollment this year, and families indicated they were fine to follow the K-12 calendar year.

Expanding to year-round could be a next step the district takes, Murillo said. Extended hours are already offered, accommodating parents' work schedules. Kids & Company also runs summer hours alongside the district's summer school program.

"It is our first year, and we're trying to study that," Murillo said.