Council Bluffs Community Schools' shrinking Virtual Academy to be streamlined

Council Bluffs Community Schools’ Virtual Academy will be streamlined for this fall as enrollment plummets in the program, which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From its peak of 1,537 students last fall, enrollment is set to drop to about 150 this fall, according to Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer for the school district. That breaks down to roughly 50 elementary, 50 middle school and 50 high school students, he said.
“That’s a dramatic decrease from what we had last year,” he said.
The program was accredited by the Iowa Department of Education and implemented last fall.
“We did feel that, at times, we were building the plane while we were flying it,” Vorthmann said.
However, Council Bluffs’ Virtual Academy was different than the programs offered by most of the eight school districts with accredited virtual schools, he said. While many used outside content to offer online, Council Bluffs used the district’s own teachers and curriculum. The number of accredited virtual schools is expected to increase to 15 or 20 for the 2021-22 school year, he said.
The academy has a handful of students enrolled from outside the district, but the open enrollment deadline is past, so no more are expected, Vorthmann said. Some additional students from inside the district could sign up.
School officials will contact families who switched to homeschooling for the pandemic to see if they are interested in using the Virtual Academy, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
In response to the low enrollment for next school year, the district is going to reduce the operation from 210 teachers to those at one elementary building, Vorthmann said. This fall, the Virtual Academy’s elementary level programming will be based at Crescent Elementary School. One teacher per grade will teach both in-person and virtual students and will use a mixture of recorded and live lessons. Because Crescent Elementary is currently in a grade-sharing format, three additional teachers will be added to the staff.
“We estimate, based on current projections, we’ll have classes of 15 to 20 students,” he said. “The number is so small we needed to make the footprint smaller.”
“I do think the number will continue to decrease,” Murillo said.
Special classes such as music and art will be in person at Crescent, she said, but completely online for other students, with pre-recorded videos offered for students to use.
Middle and high school instruction will be done entirely with recorded videos, Vorthmann said. That will relieve teachers of having to prepare for both in-person and virtual students.
On the high school level, “It took the whole staff to be able to do Virtual Academy,” he said.
A group of teachers will receive a stipend of $4,000 per semester class to create content for secondary students in the Virtual Academy, Vorthmann said. There will need to be at least two learning experiences each week that can be graded. Some videos from last year can be used again. Teachers can apply to create content until April 30. The district will try to finish selection by May 7. Support will be offered from May 10 through May 28, and content will be due by the end of July.
“Students will be rostered to teachers for grading and feedback only,” he said.
However, secondary students will have live interaction with a teacher/advisor and other students during their advisement period, Vorthmann said. Virtual Academy students will be placed with other Virtual Academy students on their level. In addition, teachers might connect with individual students to provide feedback and check on them.
Simulations and/or videos will replace labs and other hands-on activities. This will provide learning opportunities for students and a mechanism for grading their performance. If desired, students can choose to attend those sessions in person.
In addition, Virtual Academy students are free to participate in co-curricular/extra-curricular activities at their schools.
The district wants to make sure online instruction this year looks professional, said Melissa Chalupnik.
“Devin Schoening is actually the one who brought our vision to life” through Google Classroom, she said.
Said Vorthmann, “Our teachers are super-savvy at Google Classroom now.”
Offering the Virtual Academy cost the district about $480,000, Murillo said. That included professional development, equipment, etc. However, it allows the district to offer instruction to students who have an extended illness, are on a long-term suspension, are recovering from surgery or need to make up some credits, she said.