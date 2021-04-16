Council Bluffs Community Schools' shrinking Virtual Academy to be streamlined

On the high school level, “It took the whole staff to be able to do Virtual Academy,” he said.

A group of teachers will receive a stipend of $4,000 per semester class to create content for secondary students in the Virtual Academy, Vorthmann said. There will need to be at least two learning experiences each week that can be graded. Some videos from last year can be used again. Teachers can apply to create content until April 30. The district will try to finish selection by May 7. Support will be offered from May 10 through May 28, and content will be due by the end of July.

“Students will be rostered to teachers for grading and feedback only,” he said.

However, secondary students will have live interaction with a teacher/advisor and other students during their advisement period, Vorthmann said. Virtual Academy students will be placed with other Virtual Academy students on their level. In addition, teachers might connect with individual students to provide feedback and check on them.

Simulations and/or videos will replace labs and other hands-on activities. This will provide learning opportunities for students and a mechanism for grading their performance. If desired, students can choose to attend those sessions in person.