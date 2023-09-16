A trio of students told the Iowa State Board of Education how valuable they find the Council Bluffs Community School District's Diploma +1 Pathways program.

Speaking at the end of the tour of the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center during the state board's meeting Thursday morning, the students credited Diploma +1 with giving them opportunities they otherwise would have had to wait to have after graduating.

Sterling Angeroth, a senior in the Early College Academy, said students who take classes at Iowa Western Community College remain connected to their high school friends and activities, and their peers in the program help each other.

"When I first heard about ECA my ninth-grade year, the thought of attending college full time at 16-years-old was crazy and very intimidating," Angeroth said. "We help each other with homework. We celebrate each other's victories, and we trade advice on classes."

Angeroth said the ECA leaves her feeling prepared to transfer to a four-year college.

"I know that I'm going to be successful," Angeroth said. "I'm so thankful for the school district for providing me the opportunity to choose more for my education."

Maximillano Avalos, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School, said he plays football and wrestles while learning how to become a welder through the TradeWorks Academy program offered at Iowa Western.

"Honestly, I wouldn't even have thought about going to a four-year institution if I hadn't gotten all the confidence of being on campus," Avalos said. "Being a part of the D+1 has really helped me out."

Now Avalos has received offers to play college football and is reevaluating what he wants to do with the rest of his life, but he knows there's always welding as a back-up plan.

"It's always something to fall back on," Avalos said.

Kristine Wright, a TJ senior in the district's Health Science Pathway, said she's been given the opportunity to job shadow in every department of a hospital.

"I absolutely love that, because I got to job shadow labor and delivery, and that really stuck with me, so I'm going to be an OB nurse," Wright said. "I'm currently enrolled at the CNA class at Iowa Western, which is needed for nursing school."

Wright said she learned how much she enjoys helping people — including being in the delivery room during live births — through the work-based learning program.

"How impressive is that?" asked board member Mike May after the student presentations.

Sophia Van Houten, the board's student member, said she was "flabbergasted" by the program offerings compared to her own OABCIG High School, where she is an honor student.

John Robbins, the board's president, noted how much Council Bluffs was investing into Diploma +1 Pathways, both financially and in terms of staffing.

"When you have so many different opportunities, that is nice, but you also have to understand is that there's a lot of funding involved with this," he said. "They've been very intentional about making sure that those courses are paid for but then also have the support people in place."

"It is impressive," Roberts added.