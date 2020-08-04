Council Bluffs Community Schools to tap substitute placement service

For the first time ever, the Council Bluffs Community School District is contracting with an outside company to line up substitute teachers and paraeducators this school year.

The district’s board of education approved the contract with Teachers on Call during its meeting last week. The agreement begins on Sept. 8 and continues until canceled by either party after a minimum of one year and at least 30 days prior written notice to the other party.

Substitutes are likely to be in great demand this year, said Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources.

“Data from across the country continually suggests that we need to be prepared for increased absenteeism among staff this school year,” he said. “Gov. (Kim) Reynolds’ proclamation expanded the potential substitute pool, which is important during the current recruitment process.

“Our hope is that many people who are currently seeking work and meet the criteria may consider substituting this school year, not only because of the consistent work and competitive pay, but also the important role they can play in ensuring students continue their learning when their teacher is not in school.”