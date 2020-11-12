Council Bluffs enrollment plunges as parents fear coronavirus

Council Bluffs Community School District’s certified enrollment is down 239.29 students from last year, officials said during Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
The official weighted enrollment is based on the number and type of students registered on Oct. 1. This year’s certified enrollment was 8,882.80, down from 9,122.09 last year, according to a report presented at the meeting by Chief Technology Officer John Stile.
Because state aid is based on the number of students, the drop means the school district will receive about $1.6 million less in state funding for the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. The district can apply for a budget guarantee, which would allow it to levy 1% more in local property taxes for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year. This would raise about $640,000 in one-time funds, leaving almost $1 million in lost revenue, she said.
“Obviously, there is going to be some tightening next year,” board member Troy Arthur said.
School districts are asking the state to designate 2020-21 as a “hold harmless” year and not count the enrollment drops, Murillo said. That would need to be authorized by the Iowa Legislature during its 2021 session.
Most of the drop in enrollment comes from a decline of 79 students in kindergarten and a decrease of 74 students in preschool, board materials stated.
“We heard directly from many parents who had registered during Kindergarten Roundup who then decided to wait until next year to send their child to kindergarten,” Murillo said. “We expect a larger kindergarten class next school year.”
In addition, 162 students are being homeschooled this year, up from 100 last year.
“It is my prediction we will get all of these students back, and our kindergarten class next year will be very large,” Stile said.
The net loss of students through open enrollment shrank a little bit this year. The number of students open-enrolling out was 682, down 16.4 from last year and the lowest since the 2013-14 school year, Stile said. Meanwhile, the number open-enrolling in was 302 students, an increase of 15 students and the highest number ever recorded.
“We are totally trending in the right direction for our open in, open out,” he said.
Council Bluffs Community Schools lost a significant number of resident students to relocation outside the district, Murillo said. Many families moved because of job losses or other financial reasons — either to start new jobs or be close to family (perhaps even to stay with relatives, in some cases).
“We lost 166 (students) to Nebraska,” she said.
Many also moved to Sioux City or Waterloo, she said.
School districts across the state and the nation also lost enrollment, Stile said. That includes surrounding districts and other urban districts in Iowa.
Following its regular meeting, the board held its annual meeting and elected new officers. Board member Jill Ogg-Gress introduced a motion to nominate Vice President Chris LaFerla for president, which was seconded by Arthur. LaFerla was unanimously elected as president.
She then made a motion to nominate President Dave Coziahr for vice president, which was also seconded by Arthur. Jill Shudak said that she would also like to be considered for vice president. This was considered a self-nomination. The motion was amended to include her as a candidate.
Board member Kyle McGlade suggested each candidate for vice president be asked to speak. Coziahr mentioned his long service on the board and desire to do what was best for students. Shudak said she could bring a new perspective to planning meetings.
A vote was taken for Coziahr, and all voted in favor except Shudak and McGlade. Coziahr was elected vice president, so he and LaFerla will change places to lead the board for the next year.
Finally, the board voted to reappoint Dean Wilson, chief financial officer, as board secretary.
