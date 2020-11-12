Council Bluffs enrollment plunges as parents fear coronavirus

“We heard directly from many parents who had registered during Kindergarten Roundup who then decided to wait until next year to send their child to kindergarten,” Murillo said. “We expect a larger kindergarten class next school year.”

In addition, 162 students are being homeschooled this year, up from 100 last year.

“It is my prediction we will get all of these students back, and our kindergarten class next year will be very large,” Stile said.

The net loss of students through open enrollment shrank a little bit this year. The number of students open-enrolling out was 682, down 16.4 from last year and the lowest since the 2013-14 school year, Stile said. Meanwhile, the number open-enrolling in was 302 students, an increase of 15 students and the highest number ever recorded.

“We are totally trending in the right direction for our open in, open out,” he said.

Council Bluffs Community Schools lost a significant number of resident students to relocation outside the district, Murillo said. Many families moved because of job losses or other financial reasons — either to start new jobs or be close to family (perhaps even to stay with relatives, in some cases).

“We lost 166 (students) to Nebraska,” she said.