Council Bluffs fourth-grader wins symphony’s composition competition

A Franklin Elementary School student has won a composition contest for young composers held by the Omaha Symphony.

Fourth-grader Kendra Jurek’s piece, “Thanks to You,” will be premiered by the symphony this spring during its virtual Link Up concert for elementary students. The symphony will record a video of the performance and send links to Council Bluffs-Omaha metropolitan elementary schools, according to Liz Kendall Weissner, the symphony’s director of education and community engagement.

Kendra’s composition was chosen from more than 200 entries, Weissner said.

“Kendra wrote a great piece,” she said. “We had some good submissions.”

The competition is open to all grades, but fourth- and fifth-graders comprise the majority of the participating composers, Weissner said. It usually attracts more than 300 entries.

The winning composition was selected in three phases, she said. First, she went through the submissions to make sure they were playable by recorders and xylophones, which many schools use in elementary music classes. Then a group of musicians played them and chose some finalists. Finally, they passed them along to the conductor — for this concert, Ernest Richardson — who selected the winner.