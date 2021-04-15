Council Bluffs, Lewis Central Schools make Unbelievable Workplace list

Meaningful Work: I am deeply motivated by the mission of the company — 75.1%

Work/Life Harmony: My work schedule is flexible enough to meet my family/personal responsibilities — 68.8%

Comments from survey participants included the following:

“I have a wonderful, caring team where I work … They listen to my ideas and views. I feel welcome and respected.”

“Working for the CB district is truly an honor. I am surrounded by a dedicated staff that has committed themselves to educating the community that I am a part of.”

“I would prefer more feedback on the work I am doing. There are a lot of responsibilities, and sometimes I feel anxiety and just overwhelmed with everything work related.”

“I have friends who work in other districts who share their stories of their daily work environment. I think if our staff knew what other workplaces are like, they would be even more grateful for our school district.”

The school district was glad to have an opportunity to participate in the survey, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

“I think it speaks volumes about our culture of respect,” she said.