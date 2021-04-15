Council Bluffs, Lewis Central Schools make Unbelievable Workplace list

Council Bluffs’ two public school systems were among those recognized by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce as Unbelievable Workplaces.
A complete list of employers honored was published in Wednesday’s issue of The Daily Nonpareil.
In order for a business or organization to receive the designation, it must meet the following qualifications:
• Provides the number of associates and their current turnover rate
• At least 60% of their employees must respond to the survey
• Must receive an overall Green level score, as assessed by their employees
The Moodtracker Human-Centered Workplace survey includes statements about 17 areas of a workplace, and participants are asked to mark “strongly disagree,” “Disagree,” “Not sure,” “Agree” or “Strongly agree.” Scores in an area are the total percent of respondents who answered “Agree” or “Strongly agree.”
Lewis Central Community School District tallied an overall score of 88%, according to Superintendent Eric Knost. The school district scored 90% or higher in employees feeling connected to their work, feeling motivated by the mission, feeling respected and valued, feeling a sense of belonging, feeling that safety is a priority in the workplace and feeling staff are treated well, he said.
“Our coworkers are what make our schools strong,” he said. “I see this every day as I observe the overwhelming dedication of our staff members. They deserve all the credit.
“The climate of a school district and any school building is one of the most important factors in finding success in our efforts to help kids thrive,” Knost said. “We have a great sense of pride at Lewis Central, but considering the challenges relating to the pandemic this year, it’s a wonderful honor to see that pride recognized through being named an Unbelievable Workplace by our Chamber of Commerce.”
More than 750 Council Bluffs Schools employees participated in the survey, according to material presented during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday. The district’s overall score was 75%.
The following is a sampling of survey items and scores:
Belonging: I feel a sense of belonging at work — 77.9%
Belonging: People of all cultures and backgrounds are respected and valued here — 81.5%
Growth: I am given a real opportunity to develop my skills in my organization — 75.2%
Paid Fair: I feel that my compensation is fair, relative to similar roles at my company — 69%
Retention: I intend to continue working for this company for the next 12 months — 87.2%
Meaningful Work: I am deeply motivated by the mission of the company — 75.1%
Work/Life Harmony: My work schedule is flexible enough to meet my family/personal responsibilities — 68.8%
Comments from survey participants included the following:
“I have a wonderful, caring team where I work … They listen to my ideas and views. I feel welcome and respected.”
“Working for the CB district is truly an honor. I am surrounded by a dedicated staff that has committed themselves to educating the community that I am a part of.”
“I would prefer more feedback on the work I am doing. There are a lot of responsibilities, and sometimes I feel anxiety and just overwhelmed with everything work related.”
“I have friends who work in other districts who share their stories of their daily work environment. I think if our staff knew what other workplaces are like, they would be even more grateful for our school district.”
The school district was glad to have an opportunity to participate in the survey, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
“I think it speaks volumes about our culture of respect,” she said.
“As an organization, we strive to attract and retain talented and dedicated staff members,” Murillo said. “We value providing a workplace in which employees thrive so they can provide the best educational experience for our students. Through this survey, we knew we would gain insight into areas of strength and areas where we can continue to improve. We appreciate the CB Chamber for providing this opportunity to us, and we are proud to be among the first organizations in the city to be named to this list.”
Area businesses will have an opportunity to participate in Unbelievable Workplaces annually, a press release from the chamber stated. Registration for the next round of Unbelievable Workplaces will be available in December of 2021. For more information regarding how your business or organization can participate in this program, please contact Alicia Frieze, workforce development director at the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, at 712-325-1000.