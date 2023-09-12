Young children have a voracious appetite for vocabulary.

Reading to them is a proven way to help build up their lexicon and prepare them to read independently, a skill that'll be critical by third grade when they're asked to pivot to reading for learning instead of learning to read.

To help foster reading among Council Bluffs' youngest residents, the Council Bluffs Public Library recently launched a new program that's had success at other public libraries in the metropolitan area and across the country.

The program — 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten — challenges caregivers to log a thousand books read together with their child, and it offers incentives for four milestones along the way, as well as encouragement similar to the library's summer reading program.

"For some families, that's helpful," said Anna Hartmann, youth services manager at the Council Bluffs Public Library. "For some families, it's just a fun thing to do."

Hartmann said the library has known about the national initiative for a long time, but the challenge had been finding a way to build out the program where it was both easy for families to track and not too burdensome on library staff.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the library to sign up for a program called Beanstack, which is a smartphone app that lets parents track reading — initially for the library's cornerstone summer reading program, then a community reading initiative, and now 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

"This felt like the right time to add that to our Beanstack options as a way for families to keep track of their reading," Hartmann said.

Some early adopters of the program are logging the titles they read, while others are just keeping track of the number of books read. Either way, they are working toward prizes every 250 books, which are related to literary activities, such as games and finger puppets.

"We can make a big difference in their school readiness — all the way to their success at grade level reading in third grade — if we get them reading earlier," Hartmann said, including having adults reading to them before they can read independently.

Parents have a lot of reasons to participate in the library program or otherwise embrace reading together with their children, said Tracy Mathews, chief academic officer for the Council Bluffs Community School District.

"It just boost overall brain development, not just in literacy skills — which we know are really important, like increasing vocabulary and supporting those basic reading skills — but it also provides that opportunity for bonding and helps us shape some of that social and emotional development."

Matthews said young children learn from expressions and tone of voice that go along with reading aloud, and they can associate them with pictures and visuals on the book's pages.

"A developing baby's brain is really just soaking in all of that learning before they can even talk," Matthews said.

A child read five books every day before kindergarten will be exposed to 1.4 million more words than children not read to consistently, Matthews said. That gap can lead to noticeable delays in language development, which can hinder communication and create a more challenging environment for future learning.

But that's also not a reason to put off starting now for caregivers who haven't read as much to their child during those early years. The target provided by 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is one that can be met quickly or over the course of several years.

"Starting that routine and that habit anytime, is great," Matthews said. "The recommendation is to start early. Do it in small doses; at first, they may not be ready to sit for a whole book. ... It's also never too late to start."

"My message to families is that, if your child is 4 days old or they're 4 years old, you can still complete this program," Hartmann said. "Because if you read one book every day, you can complete the program in three years. ... But, if you read three books a day and you sign your child up when they're 4, you still have time to finish."

There's no requirement that the books be different. In particular, there's nothing wrong with re-reading favorite books.

"The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program even promotes," Matthews said. "There are a lot of benefits to that repetition, and it's also the conversation you have after reading the book."

Repetition allows young readers to recognize the predictability and patterns in language, so even if that favorite book has become painfully monotonous for the adult reader, a child might be discovering something different each time.

It's also OK if the book being read aloud might be too challenging.

"Especially when it's an adult reading to a child, the most important thing is the child's interest in the book, rather than the reading level so to speak," Matthews said.

An elementary-age child reading on their own, on the other hand, might be better served by books that educators would call a "just-right book" for independent reading.

"It's still going to stretch them and grow them as a reader, and it's not something that they're going to struggle with every word because they can't decode and read the words," Matthew said. "Those types of thing become more important with independent reading."

What's most important, though, is making time for reading, which in turn will set up the child for future success. As community continues to make investments in early childhood education, such as through the recent opening of the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center by the Council Bluffs schools, reading at home remains a critical piece of the puzzle.

"When you're exposing your child to up to over a million words just by reading a few books every day, that's truly incredible to think about that advantage you're giving your child," Matthews said.

There's really not right or wrong way to build the reading habit, either.

"Obviously, as a librarian, I think it's wonderful if you want to read every day, but we also know the reality of family life is busy," Hartmann said. "Whatever way a family can find to carve out time to do that is the best way."