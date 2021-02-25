Council Bluffs School Board awards contract for Wilson parking lot

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a bid of $677,363.50 from Carley Construction of Council Bluffs Tuesday for installation of a new parking lot and storm sewer pipes at Wilson Middle School.

Carley’s bid was the lowest of four received on the project and lower than HGM Associates architects of $783,750 to $804,025.

The contract includes removal of the old south parking lot and sidewalk pavement, removal of a tree next to the lot, removal of an existing manhole and pipe, relocation of a light pole and installation of new storm sewer pipes, drains, manholes, parking lot, curbs and sidewalk, along with reseeding of grass affected.

A high water table and repeated flooding, along with poor drainage, have resulted in damage to the asphalt pavement, so the project will include regrading the site to improve drainage, said Jared Olson, project manager for HGM. The lot will be slanted to direct water to the least-used area, he said during a public hearing on the project on Jan. 12. Oversize pipes will be installed underneath to provide space for some underground storage.

The work will be paid for with money from the Capital Project Fund, which gets its revenue from the one-cent sales tax, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.