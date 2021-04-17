Council Bluffs School Board breaks up concrete work

Almost $1 million in concrete work put out to bid in mid-January by Council Bluffs Community School District failed to draw any interest.

In a presentation to the Board of Education Tuesday, Jared Olson of HGM Associates suggested dividing the work into three packages to bid separately over a three-year period.

The biggest project — replacement of the pavement and drainage system of the south parking lot at Wilson Middle School for an estimated $783,750 — was peeled off earlier this spring and added to the Wilson renovation project.

This summer’s work would include projects at Hoover (not included in the original package) and Lewis & Clark Elementary Schools and the IT Building at an estimated combined cost of $303,655. At Hoover, the drop-off lane would be extended, the parking lot expanded and the retaining wall extended. Repairs would also be made to existing pavement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Lewis & Clark (not in first package), the retaining wall would be repaired, and a new wall would be installed behind the building.

Work at the IT Building would be to repair the parking lot pavement and fill cracks and joints.