Taxpayers in the Council Bluffs Community School District will continue to pay an instructional support levy for the next five years.

The district's Board of Education voted Tuesday after a public hearing to extend the levy beyond its expiration date of June 30, 2026.

The levy provides the district additional spending authority of about $4.3 million per year for instructional purposes.

Voters first approved establishing the levy in 1990. It can be extended for five years at a time by the board.

Longfellow stabilization

The school board held a hearing Tuesday about plans to stabilize an addition to Longfellow Elementary School that's been separating from the main building.

The project will require lifting the concrete slab and installing underground piers to stabilize the addition’s footings. New carpet will need to be installed in several rooms, along with some painting, drywall repair and resealing joints.

BCDM Architects estimated the work would cost about $94,500.

College View roof

The board accepted a bid of $579,000 from Elkhorn West Construction for roof work to repair numerous leaks at College View Elementary School,

The plan is to replace the moulding that crowns the building with brick masonry.

BCDM gave the district a revised estimate of $500,000 after an earlier lone bid in February came in at $840,000. Elkhorn West was the lone proposal after the project was rebid. The district aims to have work begin in July.

Murillo contract

Superintendent Vickie Murillo received a contract extension Tuesday, which will take effect July 1.

The new three-year contract sets Murillo's salary for next year at $251,000. The salary for the remaining two years will be determined when other administrative salaries are set by the board.

Murillo also receives an automobile allowance of $400 per month and will be reimbursed for mileage outside the district for work purposes.