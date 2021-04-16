Council Bluffs school board ups worker raises for next fiscal year

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved Memoranda of Understanding providing higher raises for four employee groups during its meeting Tuesday.

The board granted a pay increase of 2.25% to members of the Service Employees International Union and Communication Workers of America, as well as standard (nonunion) employees and administrators. The SEIU represents custodians and food service workers, and the CWA represents paraeducators, business support staff and clerical workers.

The raises are in line with what the board agreed to in its contract with the Council Bluffs Education Association, which was approved on March 23. The CBEA represents certified teachers, nurses and counselors.

Under the terms of their contracts, both SEIU and CWA members were to get 2% raises for the 2020-21 school year and 1.5% increases for 2021-22. Those amounts were set last year by adding Memoranda of Understanding and extending their contracts. With the board’s actions Tuesday, the 1.5% raises agreed to last year were replaced with 2.25% raises.

