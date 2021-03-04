Council Bluffs School District officials discuss survey, district goals at town hall

Council Bluffs Community School District officials went over the district’s strategic goals and online survey results during the district’s town hall meeting Tuesday at Kirn Middle School.
The district also held a virtual town hall on Feb. 16.
The school district’s four broad goals were to do the following:
• Improve academic achievement
• Guarantee all graduates are “future ready”
• Make sure all school buildings are good learning environments
• Improve social-emotional wellness through student support and professional development
Academic achievement
“Academic achievement is really important to us,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “Our goal is to get students to 80% proficient.”
That depends on instruction, supplemental materials and how teachers serve every student, she said.
A few respondents to the online survey said they would like to see more advanced classes offered, according to Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer. Others emphasized setting high expectations for students.
On grading and attendance, responses included:
• Hold students to deadlines
• Limit the number of times a student can be absent from a class
Students are expected to complete all work, even if it is late, Vorthmann said during the first town hall. However, a late assignment is generally reduced by one letter grade, he said.
As far as absences, if a student misses 15 or more class periods, a teacher can change their grade to a “P,” which is worth one grade point, just like a “D,” according to the Program of Study for high school students.
In general, survey participants encouraged teachers and parents to communicate more often, Vorthmann said.
Future ready
On making students “future ready,” multiple respondents said schools should start teaching students about careers earlier.
One respondent said information technology should be included in high school career-technical programs, calling it “the career of the future.”
One said make sure school counselors are familiar with the TradeWorks Academy options.
One parent said the district should expand the Early College Academy so more students could have that opportunity.
Social-emotional
On social-emotional issues, several survey respondents said the district needed more counselors and/or behavioral specialists and therapists.
“We have several partners that we work with and have worked with in the community,” said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services.
Counselors are trained to provide information to help students and families to connect with community services, he said.
A woman in the audience submitted a question about what the district does for students who come from low-come families. The district’s partners have agreed to serve students regardless of their ability to pay, Hamilton said.
The school district also receives assistance on some kinds of issues from Green Hills Area Education Agency, Hamilton said.
“The best thing we can do is build relationships with kids, relationships with families,” he said.
One respondent said school officials should address bullying, even if the bully is a “popular” student. Another said schools need more effective deterrents to discourage bullying.
“We feel like this is an issue that will never go away,” Hamilton said.
Murillo mentioned that teachers have been trained on having a trauma-informed school.
Facilities
The school district has renovated all of its elementary schools and both of its high schools in recent years, Murillo said. Renovation of Kirn Middle School was finished last year, and Wilson Middle School is currently undergoing renovation.
Some survey respondents feel there is still a need for more gym space, parking space and drop-off space at certain schools. One person suggested the district needs an indoor practice facility for sports and physical education.
Dean Wilson, chief financial officer, noted that the district has a partnership with the Iowa West Field House.
In response to another comment from the survey, Wilson said, “We are not aware of any leaks at this time, nor are we aware of any mold.”
If the administration became aware of any, they would definitely try to take care of it, he said.
“We really appreciate people who took the time to fill out the survey,” Murillo said.