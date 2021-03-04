Council Bluffs School District officials discuss survey, district goals at town hall

On social-emotional issues, several survey respondents said the district needed more counselors and/or behavioral specialists and therapists.

“We have several partners that we work with and have worked with in the community,” said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services.

Counselors are trained to provide information to help students and families to connect with community services, he said.

A woman in the audience submitted a question about what the district does for students who come from low-come families. The district’s partners have agreed to serve students regardless of their ability to pay, Hamilton said.

The school district also receives assistance on some kinds of issues from Green Hills Area Education Agency, Hamilton said.

“The best thing we can do is build relationships with kids, relationships with families,” he said.

One respondent said school officials should address bullying, even if the bully is a “popular” student. Another said schools need more effective deterrents to discourage bullying.

“We feel like this is an issue that will never go away,” Hamilton said.