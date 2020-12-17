Council Bluffs School District students will go full time after break

Council Bluffs Community Schools will return to full-time, onsite attendance after winter break, the school district announced late Tuesday afternoon.
The school district’s winter break will run from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, with classes resuming on Jan. 4.
“Based upon a review of current data, recent guidance from Governor (Kim) Reynolds and the (Centers for Disease Control), as well as conversations with the board of education and county health officials, we will return to the onsite phase of our Return to Learn plan on Jan. 4,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said in a message to parents. “In this phase, all students who are not enrolled in the Virtual Academy will attend school five days per week. Mondays will continue to be early release days for students.”
The change does not appear likely to cause a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays, said Matt Wyant, Pottawattamie County director of planning and development, who oversees the health department. While there is a chance of cases increasing whenever people attend large gatherings, Pottawattamie County did not experience a jump after the Thanksgiving holiday, he said.
“We have not seen much of a Thanksgiving surge,” he said. “Our hospitalizations are down, our cases are down.”
Besides, health officials don’t think the virus is spreading in classrooms – more in community gatherings and extracurricular activities, Wyant said.
“All the schools in Pottawattamie County really have done an excellent job at having their mitigations in place” and limiting the spread of the coronavirus, he said. “Council Bluffs Schools has consulted with us every step of the way.”
When the district announced on Nov. 19 that it would have two days of remote learning before Thanksgiving and go into the hybrid phase after Thanksgiving weekend, Pottawattamie County’s positivity rate was 21.2% of those tested. The district had 16 active cases of COVID-19 among staff members and 19 among students, but 97 staff members and 292 students were quarantined out of school. The county rate fluctuated some over the following week, but on Nov. 25, it was back at 21%.
In contrast, the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 16.8% on Wednesday, and the seven-day average was 13%, showing a continuing downward trend, according to the message and Iowa Department of Public Health data. There were six active cases of COVID-19 among district staff members, or 0.5%, and 19 cases, or 0.3%, among students. There were 41 staff members, or 3.3% of all employees, absent district-wide related to the illness or possible exposure to the coronavirus and 78, or 1%, absent for coronavirus-related reasons among students.
“If there would be significant changes in the data, we could remain in the hybrid phase,” Murillo said. “I will be monitoring the data throughout the break and will communicate again with all parents on or before Dec. 30.”
She also asked parents to look for a ThoughtExchange crowdsource survey and respond to it, if possible.
“I would like to hear from you about what has been going well during this first semester and what challenges you and your child/children faced,” Murillo said. “I encourage all families to continue the safety measures over the break so that we can all return to school healthy.”
