Council Bluffs School District's town hall to be held in person

The Council Bluffs Community School District will hold the second of its two previously announced town hall meetings in person tonight.

The meeting will run from 6 to 7 p.m. at Kirn Middle School, 100 North Ave.

During the meeting, participants will have the opportunity to learn about progress made toward the district’s strategic goals, hear about feedback received during a recent online survey and ask questions about the district’s goals and future plans.

There were 556 people who responded to the survey, Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann said during the first town hall. Of those, 80% were parents and 20% were staff members.

A video recording of the meeting will be posted on the district’s website at cb-schools.org after the meeting, but there will be no livestream.

At the first town hall meeting, held virtually on Feb. 16, parents asked about coronavirus, social-emotional support for students, career-technical programs, the high school grading system and a few persistent facility problems. Most district-level administrators and all but one of the board of education members participated.