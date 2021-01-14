Council Bluffs Schools adds more career training programs

There are now 248 students enrolled in TradeWorks 1 and 100 students enrolled in TradeWorks 2, Vorthmann said. There were 44 students enrolled in TradeWorks continuation programs at Iowa Western last fall, he said: 15 in welding technology, 6 in industrial technology, 10 in construction technology, two in diesel technology and 11 in automotive technology. Of those, 39 students are continuing in the programs this spring.

Beginning this fall, students will have the opportunity to earn college credit in information technology and early childhood education programs at Iowa Western, Vorthmann said.

“We now have close to 500 students at Iowa Western,” he said. That includes all of those in the programs the district and college partner on and students taking classes at Iowa Western individually but not those taking online courses, he said.

Part of the district’s College Credit Acceleration program, the new Information Technology Pathway will include courses on programming, web design, networking and cybersecurity.

The Early Childhood Education Pathway will be part of the district’s Certificate Advancement program at Iowa Western. There are 76 students enrolled in the health science Certificate Advancement program, 32 in the CAN program and 17 in culinary arts.

