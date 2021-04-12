 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs Schools AFJROTC program fundraiser tonight at Pizza Ranch
Council Bluffs Schools AFJROTC program fundraiser tonight at Pizza Ranch

AFJROTC

AFJROTC at Abraham Lincoln High School.

 Courtesy Tamara Hibbert

Anyone who likes pizza may be interested in eating some tonight to help send the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps IA-951 Color Guard to a national competition.

The group is holding a fundraiser from 4:30 to 8 p.m. tonight at Pizza Ranch, 3505 Metro Drive. The corps will receive 10% of the sales during that time and 100% of the tips.

The color guard’s five members will compete in a national competition April 30 in Florida and are raising money to pay for travel costs and fees.

