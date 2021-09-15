Council Bluffs Schools has received offer on Madison Campus; views differ on whether to sell

Among others things, it would save the district having to pay for installation of a new roof and resurfacing of the parking lot in the next five to eight years, he said. It would also free up the property to be put back on the tax rolls and used by a business that would create jobs.

However, it would mean the district would have no place to serve as a temporary school if it decided to renovate the old Washington Elementary School building, which currently houses the Kanesville Learning Center, or if another building were damaged in a storm or other disaster, he said.

Dozens of residents attended the hearing.

During public participation, the first woman to speak said the district had led voters to believe they would keep the Madison Campus building after the middle school renovations were finished.

“We will remember what you told us,” she said.

John Metz, the next speaker, said he thought it would be better if the property were used by someone else.

“I think we can sell that and pay off some of our debt,” he said. “You need to run this school like a business, not like a handout.”