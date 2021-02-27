Council Bluffs Schools recognized for music education program

“There are enough violins for every child to have one” while they are taking a unit on violin, she said. String instructor Brenda Copeland (who also does classroom music at Rue Elementary) teaches the unit to fifth-graders at two schools at a time, and she and Hill clean the instruments before they are taken to the next two schools for the violin unit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to Cox.

Also in fifth grade, students can learn basic drumming on a practice pad, Hill said. Middle-schoolers have an opportunity to participate in chorus, band or orchestra and take guitar class. Beginning in seventh grade, they can also join jazz band or show choir and take music and technology class.

In high school, students can also take piano, and band members can play in pep band. A class is available about the history of rock music, from its roots in the 1950s to the present time.

Students who play with an ensemble usually find it rewarding, develop lifelong friendships and do well in other classes, including math, Hill said.

“They also have a lot of fun opportunities, like field trips and contests,” she said.

Hill said the district’s music teachers are great to work with.

“They work so hard to make sure students have a positive experience,” she said.

