Council Bluffs Schools recognized for music education program

Council Bluffs Community School District was named one of the 2020 Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants.
Certificates were presented to a half-dozen music teachers Tuesday during a board of education meeting by Doug Schmitt, co-owner of Schmitt Music.
Out of 14,000-plus school districts, 5% were recognized by the association, Schmitt said.
“Thank you for your great support of our business,” he said.
Dawn Cox, a 29-year veteran of the district who teaches general classroom music at Hoover and Crescent Elementary Schools, feels the district has a good music education program, she said in a later conversation.
“Our district makes it a priority to do music education,” she said.
Before the state set standards for music education, the school district had already developed a curriculum that met all the requirements, Cox said. It was designed by fine arts curriculum specialist Michaela Hill and retired Abraham Lincoln High School band director Terry Hanzlik, then serving as a music and drama curriculum consultant, with input from other fine arts instructors and allows teachers to choose a teaching method. The curriculum was implemented in 2016.
Students start learning about music in kindergarten and have opportunities to continue learning about and participating in music through 12th grade, Hill said. Being involved in music can help with language development and later with math and other intellectual challenges.
“Young children, even in preschool, start with music as kind of their first language,” she said. “They can hum and sing and can feel their mom’s rhythm when she rocks them.”
At the elementary level, students learn to play simple instruments, such as the wood block, triangle, bells, xylophone and recorder, Hill said. They also learn to read music and compose.
“Then they can compose and they can play the composition or other students can play their composition,” she said.
The district has a good supply of instruments now, Cox said.
“Our district has made it a priority to make sure every building has equal instruments,” she said. “The last three or four years, they’ve purchased a lot of instruments.”
District officials didn’t feel it was safe for students to play wind instruments, so instead of having fourth-graders learn to read music with recorders, they bought small xylophones and glockenspiels, Cox said.
“Now, I don’t have to carry instruments from Hoover to Crescent,” she said. “They also purchased violins.”
The district didn’t want students to pass violins back and forth because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus, so they bought about 40 new violins before the current school year, said Cox, who is a violinist herself and teaches lessons out of her home.
“There are enough violins for every child to have one” while they are taking a unit on violin, she said. String instructor Brenda Copeland (who also does classroom music at Rue Elementary) teaches the unit to fifth-graders at two schools at a time, and she and Hill clean the instruments before they are taken to the next two schools for the violin unit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to Cox.
Also in fifth grade, students can learn basic drumming on a practice pad, Hill said. Middle-schoolers have an opportunity to participate in chorus, band or orchestra and take guitar class. Beginning in seventh grade, they can also join jazz band or show choir and take music and technology class.
In high school, students can also take piano, and band members can play in pep band. A class is available about the history of rock music, from its roots in the 1950s to the present time.
Students who play with an ensemble usually find it rewarding, develop lifelong friendships and do well in other classes, including math, Hill said.
“They also have a lot of fun opportunities, like field trips and contests,” she said.
Hill said the district’s music teachers are great to work with.
“They work so hard to make sure students have a positive experience,” she said.