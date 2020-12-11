 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs Schools recognizes students
Council Bluffs Schools recognizes students

Education graphic
Metro Creative Connection

The Council Bluffs Community School District recognized Student Stars during a board of education meeting Tuesday.

Honored for getting a perfect score on a sub-test of the American College Testing exam were the following:

• Bailey Christensen, Abraham Lincoln High School, reading

• Daniel Fitch, Abraham Lincoln, reading and science

• Caitlyn Weber, Abraham Lincoln, reading

• Kayla Whitworth, Abraham Lincoln, reading

In addition, Daniel was recognized for being a National Merit Scholar semifinalist.

Three students were honored for being chosen for the All State Orchestra and Band. Students auditioned virtually in October. The concert was to be held in November, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those selected included the following:

  • Hailey Carlson, Thomas Jefferson High School, violin, All State Orchestra
  • Alvaro Peraza, Abraham Lincoln, violin, All State Orchestra
  • Rolando Martinez Rico, baritone saxophone, All State Band.
