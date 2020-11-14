Council Bluffs Schools to change modes as holiday season approaches

Substitute teachers have been needed for 4,536 slots this year, and the district has been able to fill only 3,062 of those, or about 68% — down from 84% last school year, Milbourn said. Only 9% to 15% of the paraeducator absences have been covered, he said.

“COVID-19 has definitely complicated the problems schools were already having finding subs,” he said.

The school district contracted with a substitute placement agency this year to try to shore up a supply. The service, Teachers On Call, is part of Kelly Services and partners with more than 1,700 schools, performing more than 500,000 placements a year, Milbourn said.

“Coming into the pandemic, we knew there was going to be a sub problem,” he said.

But Teachers On Call hasn’t had much success. The district gave the agency its roster of substitutes so they could continue to be active, and most did, Milbourn said. Teachers On Call advertised and tried to recruit new subs at job fairs. Still, the number of people in the district’s active substitute pool fell from 222 last school year to 122 this fall. Milbourn hopes to expand that to 152 by the end of January and 182 by the end of the school year.