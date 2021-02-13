 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council Bluffs Schools to hold virtual town halls
0 comments

Council Bluffs Schools to hold virtual town halls

{{featured_button_text}}
Education graphic

The Council Bluffs Community School District will hold two virtual town hall meetings this month.

The meetings will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and March 2.

During the meetings, participants will have the opportunity to learn about progress made toward the district’s strategic goals, hear about feedback received during a recent online survey and ask questions about the goals and future plans.

The link will be posted on the district’s website at cb-schools.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert