Council Bluffs Schools to hold virtual town halls

The Council Bluffs Community School District will hold two virtual town hall meetings this month.

The meetings will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and March 2.

During the meetings, participants will have the opportunity to learn about progress made toward the district’s strategic goals, hear about feedback received during a recent online survey and ask questions about the goals and future plans.

The link will be posted on the district’s website at cb-schools.org.

