Council Bluffs Schools to install access system at more buildings
Council Bluffs Schools to install access system at more buildings

Education graphic
Metro Creative Connection

The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education awarded a contract last week for installation of a controlled access system at Thomas Jefferson High School and Wilson Middle School.

The contract was awarded to Commonwealth Electric Co., which submitted a bid of $192,700, the lowest of four bids on the project.

With the system, staff members can enter the building with card keys when the office is closed, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said during a board of education meeting.

“This really (enhances) the access without propping the door open – and we know who’s coming and going from the building,” she said.

The system will be installed at Wilson as part of the renovation project at that building already underway, Murillo said.

“This is part of the renovation, but we bid it with Thomas Jefferson to bring the cost down,” she said during the board meeting.

Besides improving security, the system improves safety by providing a way to determine who has left the building during an emergency evacuation, Murillo said.

In addition, the system will signal the office when a door is left open.

The district hopes to install the system in the rest of its buildings during the next few years, Murillo said.

