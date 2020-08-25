Council Bluffs students head back to school

Students arrived at Kirn Middle School Monday morning for their first day of school — and the first day of classes in the building since it was renovated.
The school grounds were bustling, even though only about half of the students attended in person Monday. Once the doors opened, school officials were sending students who weren’t eating breakfast to the gym or band room. Assistant Principal Mike Johnson made sure they were wearing masks.
“So far, it’s going pretty smooth,” he said.
Eighth-grader Connor Price said he had already been inside the building and liked the new look.
“It’s changed a lot,” he said. “It’s something new to look at, and it’s really enjoyable.”
Connor said he was excited to be going back to school after such a long time away and was looking forward to seeing his friends.
Sixth-grader Anissa Schnackel saw the building’s interior during Kirn’s back-to-school event.
“I think it was pretty nice,” she said. “I just hope I can learn better math — and more challenging.”
Principal Amanda Jens is in her first year at Kirn after serving as an assistant principal at Abraham Lincoln High School for four years. She said she is looking forward to working with middle-schoolers and watching them grow.
“The transformation that happens during those three years is amazing,” she said.
Jens also likes the new, improved Kirn building.
“I’m super excited about how modern it is and all the different learning spaces that have been created for students,” she said.
At Longfellow Elementary School, early birds waited outside until 8:45 a.m. Then they entered through four different doors to help prevent crowding. Because the school district is following a hybrid plan, about half of the school’s 540 students attended Monday. Drop-offs went well, except for a few complications, Principal Rene Molina said.
“The fact that there were only half today did make it a little easier,” he said.
A large “Welcome Back” sign in the schoolyard attracted some attention and served as a backdrop for many first-day-of-school pictures. Molina said it seemed like a “breath of fresh air.”
“It just gives a sense of normalcy to things,” he said.
Jolinda Riesland took several of her grandchildren to school Monday at Longfellow — fourth-grader Jaydan, second-grader Jakobi and first-grader Jurnii Riesland. Their older brother, Jordan Carlson, a junior at Abraham Lincoln, also went along. Jaydan was looking forward to seeing friends. Jakobi said he was looking forward to seeing his friends and teachers. Jurnii said she was excited about going back to school and was looking forward to art class. Jordan will start in-person classes today.
First-grader Connor Walker, son of Steven and Rebecca Walker, likes learning and was looking forward to playing with other students.
Devante Lewis, a first-grader, was excited about school and looking forward to playing outside.
Molina is in his second year at Longfellow. He has spent most of his life in Arizona but said Council Bluffs is home now. He has three adult children, including one in the U.S. Marine Corps, one in the U.S. Army and one who’s an engineer for the government. All live in different areas.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.