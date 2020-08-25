Council Bluffs students head back to school

“The transformation that happens during those three years is amazing,” she said.

Jens also likes the new, improved Kirn building.

“I’m super excited about how modern it is and all the different learning spaces that have been created for students,” she said.

At Longfellow Elementary School, early birds waited outside until 8:45 a.m. Then they entered through four different doors to help prevent crowding. Because the school district is following a hybrid plan, about half of the school’s 540 students attended Monday. Drop-offs went well, except for a few complications, Principal Rene Molina said.

“The fact that there were only half today did make it a little easier,” he said.

A large “Welcome Back” sign in the schoolyard attracted some attention and served as a backdrop for many first-day-of-school pictures. Molina said it seemed like a “breath of fresh air.”

“It just gives a sense of normalcy to things,” he said.