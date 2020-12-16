Council Bluffs students will go full time after break

“All the schools in Pottawattamie County really have done an excellent job at having their mitigations in place” and limiting the spread of the coronavirus, he said. “Council Bluffs Schools has consulted with us every step of the way.”

When the district announced on Nov. 19 that it would have two days of remote learning before Thanksgiving and go into the hybrid phase after Thanksgiving weekend, Pottawattamie County’s positivity rate was 21.2% of those tested. The district had 16 active cases of COVID-19 among staff members and 19 among students, but 97 staff members and 292 students were quarantined out of school. The county rate fluctuated some over the following week, but on Nov. 25, it was back at 21%.

In contrast, the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 16.8% on Wednesday, and the seven-day average was 13%, showing a continuing downward trend, according to the message and Iowa Department of Public Health data. There were six active cases of COVID-19 among district staff members, or 0.5%, and 19 cases, or 0.3%, among students. There were 41 staff members, or 3.3% of all employees, absent district-wide related to the illness or possible exposure to the coronavirus and 78, or 1%, absent for coronavirus-related reasons among students.