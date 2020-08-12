You are the owner of this article.
Council Bluffs' Virtual Academy attracts tidal wave of students
An electronically connected crowd will attend Council Bluffs Community School District’s Virtual Academy this fall, registration numbers show.

More than 1,500 students — including 38 from other school districts — signed up for the online program in time for the Aug. 7 deadline, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer with the district. Enrollees include 17% of the district’s resident students and open-enrolled students from as far away as Davenport.

“We do have some on a waiting list, and we’ll be seeing if we can get them in,” she said.

The program was designed to provide another option for families who aren’t comfortable sending their children to school in person with the novel coronavirus still active. The district was one of six in the state accredited by the Iowa Department of Education to operate a virtual school open to students from other districts.

The Virtual Academy will operate even though the district plans to follow a hybrid model for most students, according to Corey Vorthmann, chief academic officer.

“Regardless of the phase we’re in — on-site, hybrid or remote learning — the Virtual Academy is always available for families,” he said during the board of education’s July 28 meeting.

The academy will offer “teacher-delivered, high-quality instruction,” Vorthmann said.

Instruction will be a combination of livestreamed lessons accessed via Google Meet and recorded videos posted to Google Classroom, according to the district’s website. Sessions that are livestreamed will also be recorded and posted to Google Classroom for later access by students. Teachers will use Owl videoconferencing cameras to capture interaction among students.

Students in the special education program will receive specially designed instruction with input from the student’s Individual Education Plan team appropriate for virtual instruction, according to the website. Students eligible for additional academic support (ESL, TAG, Reading Intervention) will be scheduled for direct or small-group instruction with the teacher.

