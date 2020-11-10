COVID-19 cases rising at local school districts

The spike in COVID-19 cases has begun to show up at local schools.

On Friday, active COVID-19 cases in the Council Bluffs Community School District were roughly double what they were the previous week. The school district had 24 active cases among students, up from 11 the week before; and 14 active cases among staff members, up from seven the previous week, according to the district website.

Iowa Western Community College also had an increase during the reporting period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. There were 27 newly reported cases among students — up from 16 during the previous week — and 10 new cases among staff members, up from four.

There were 30 active cases among students — up from 12 — and 10 active cases among staff members, up from seven.

Lewis Central Community School District had 11 active cases at Lewis Central High School (including students and staff) and five or fewer cases at the district’s other three buildings, Superintendent Eric Knost said. One school had zero positive cases. The week before, there were fewer than five active cases in the entire district.

