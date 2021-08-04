 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered during Community Wellness Bash
20190803_new_wellnessbash_1

Jahmear White, 2, gets a high five from Council Bluffs Soccer Club Executive Director Arian Haddix after kicking a goal during the Wellness Bash at Bayliss Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The event, which was held in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs, featured health screenings and access to several local community and health care resources.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be offered by Pottawattamie County Public Health on Thursday as part of the seventh annual Community Wellness Bash.

20190803_new_wellnessbash_2

From right, Kaesyn Lee, 3; Rachel Lee; Garrett Cable, 7; and Abrianna Nowlin, 9; check out community resources available during the Wellness Bash at Bayliss Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

The Wellness Bash will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs. Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be available at First Congregational Church across the street to the west, according to Jenny Sharrick, director of public health services at Family Inc.

20190803_new_wellnessbash_3

Dr. Brooke Nordquist with Stuntz Family Dentistry, left, helps Caleb Daub, 8, as he brushes the teeth of a stuffed dinosaur during the Wellness Bash at Bayliss Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The event, which was held in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs, featured health screenings, access to several local community and health care resources.

The event was canceled in 2020, or this year’s would be the eighth annual.

“We were unable to hold the Wellness Bash last year due to COVID and couldn’t be more excited to be back in Bayliss Park celebrating with our community,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family Inc., in a press release from The 712 Initiative.

20190803_new_wellnessbash_4

Brent Johannes talks about bicycle safety during the Wellness Bash at Bayliss Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The event, which was held in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs, featured health screenings, access to several local community and health care resources.

The bash will include a cookout, Fun Zone and live music, health screenings, information on community resources and cooking demonstrations. Health screenings will include hearing, vision, lead and oral health (for children).

Almost 50 community organizations will have booths or displays at the event, including Iowa Total Care, UnitedHealthcare and the Council Bluffs Fire Department, the press release stated. Last year, one nonprofit organization per week operated a booth at the Farmers Market Council Bluffs, with permission from the market, Sharrick said. Now, local agencies are glad to be able to be part of the Wellness Bash again.

“They’re ready, and they’re excited about it,” she said.

20190803_new_wellnessbash_5

Elle Nusser, 14, center, pedals a bicycle and blender combination as she makes a smoothie with Hy-Vee’s Kelsey Engels, right, and Leigh Healey, left, during the Wellness Bash at Bayliss Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The event, which was held in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs, featured health screenings, access to several local community and health care resources.

The Community Wellness Bash’s main objective is to encourage the community to choose healthier food options and partake in regular exercise, the press release stated, as well as to bring the community together.

“Since 2014, the Community Wellness Bash has been a fun way to celebrate our community and all the programs, services and resources that make Council Bluffs and the surrounding communities an amazing place to live, work and play,” Kolakowski said.

20190803_new_wellnessbash_6

Emry Nusser, 9, samples a smoothie from Hy-Vee during the Wellness Bash at Bayliss Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The event, which was held in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs, featured health screenings, access to several local community and health care resources.

The event is free, and everyone is invited to attend. Sponsors include Family Inc., CHI Health Mercy, Council Bluffs Community School District’s 21st Century program, and Iowa Total Care.

20190803_new_wellnessbash_7

Teresa Hamilton, right, and her daughter, Kamryn, 11, make their way around Bayliss Park during the Wellness Bash on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The event, which was held in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs, featured health screenings, access to several local community and health care resources.
20190803_new_wellnessbash_8

Jehthen White, 4, kicks a soccer ball at a net at the Council Bluffs Soccer Club booth during the Wellness Bash at Bayliss Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. The event, which was held in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs, featured health screenings and access to several local community and health care resources.
