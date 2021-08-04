COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered during Community Wellness Bash

Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be offered by Pottawattamie County Public Health on Thursday as part of the seventh annual Community Wellness Bash.
The Wellness Bash will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs. Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be available at First Congregational Church across the street to the west, according to Jenny Sharrick, director of public health services at Family Inc.
The event was canceled in 2020, or this year’s would be the eighth annual.
“We were unable to hold the Wellness Bash last year due to COVID and couldn’t be more excited to be back in Bayliss Park celebrating with our community,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family Inc., in a press release from The 712 Initiative.
The bash will include a cookout, Fun Zone and live music, health screenings, information on community resources and cooking demonstrations. Health screenings will include hearing, vision, lead and oral health (for children).
Almost 50 community organizations will have booths or displays at the event, including Iowa Total Care, UnitedHealthcare and the Council Bluffs Fire Department, the press release stated. Last year, one nonprofit organization per week operated a booth at the Farmers Market Council Bluffs, with permission from the market, Sharrick said. Now, local agencies are glad to be able to be part of the Wellness Bash again.
“They’re ready, and they’re excited about it,” she said.
The Community Wellness Bash’s main objective is to encourage the community to choose healthier food options and partake in regular exercise, the press release stated, as well as to bring the community together.
“Since 2014, the Community Wellness Bash has been a fun way to celebrate our community and all the programs, services and resources that make Council Bluffs and the surrounding communities an amazing place to live, work and play,” Kolakowski said.
The event is free, and everyone is invited to attend. Sponsors include Family Inc., CHI Health Mercy, Council Bluffs Community School District’s 21st Century program, and Iowa Total Care.