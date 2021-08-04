COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered during Community Wellness Bash

Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be offered by Pottawattamie County Public Health on Thursday as part of the seventh annual Community Wellness Bash.

The Wellness Bash will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., in conjunction with Farmers Market Council Bluffs. Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be available at First Congregational Church across the street to the west, according to Jenny Sharrick, director of public health services at Family Inc.

The event was canceled in 2020, or this year’s would be the eighth annual.

“We were unable to hold the Wellness Bash last year due to COVID and couldn’t be more excited to be back in Bayliss Park celebrating with our community,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family Inc., in a press release from The 712 Initiative.

The bash will include a cookout, Fun Zone and live music, health screenings, information on community resources and cooking demonstrations. Health screenings will include hearing, vision, lead and oral health (for children).

