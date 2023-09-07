Dream to Farm, a partnership with Iowa Western Community College and Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development, will instruct potential producers on how to start a small-scale local food farm.

This program is a revival of the Dream to Farm program that was held by Iowa Western and Golden Hills in 2012 and 2013.

Many aspects of starting a local food production farm — including business planning, crop (vegetable, fruit, herbs, and small grains) and livestock production, pest management and more — will be included in the class.

The 14-week course begins on Sept. 14 and will hold sessions from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) through Dec. 14. Registration cost for the series is $99.

Topics include horticulture, livestock, business planning and marketing, soils and irrigation, crops and germination, and integrated pest management.

More details and registration information can be found at goldenhillsrcd.org/dreamtofarm. Contact Jamie Fowler with questions at jamie.fowler@goldenhillsrcd.org.