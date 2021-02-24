Drive thru for Seuss delights Saturday

This Saturday, Family Inc. will add Dr. Seuss stories to the items available at a drive-thru.
The organization will hold a Dr. Seuss Drive Thru Literacy Celebration from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus at North 16th Street and Avenue G.
It will be the 15th year Family has held a Dr. Seuss Literacy Celebration, but only the eighth year it has been open to the public. It was originally just for FAMILY clients. The event is held in conjunction with National Read Across America Day, which is observed on Dr. Seuss’s birthday, March 2.
Participating families will drive through a route set up in the main parking lot and stop briefly at a series of stations for activities, said Lauren Rollins, family engagement coordinator. Along the way, children can play Plinko, hear a Dr. Seuss character read a story, play Seuss Trivia, get a balloon animal from Poppin’ Penelope and get a temporary tattoo. Families can pick up take-home activities and a bag with information about local services and resources, and each child will get a free book.
“I think the whole route will take no longer than 20 minutes,” she said.
In addition, free dental screenings will be available for children in Family Inc.’s new Mobile Wellness Unit housed in a converted camper, Rollins said.
“We’re going to try to limit it to one child in the RV at a time,” she said.
The unit will be making its debut at the event, Rollins said. She said she’s “very excited to debut it to the public.”
VIPs will include the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1, Thing 2, Mr. Molar and others, she said.
Participants and guests will be expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The event is made possible by the support of Promise Partners Pottawattamie County Alliance for Youth, Family Inc., Raise Me to Read, the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus and Thomas Jefferson High School National Honor Society student volunteers.