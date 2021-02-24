Drive thru for Seuss delights Saturday

This Saturday, Family Inc. will add Dr. Seuss stories to the items available at a drive-thru.

The organization will hold a Dr. Seuss Drive Thru Literacy Celebration from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus at North 16th Street and Avenue G.

It will be the 15th year Family has held a Dr. Seuss Literacy Celebration, but only the eighth year it has been open to the public. It was originally just for FAMILY clients. The event is held in conjunction with National Read Across America Day, which is observed on Dr. Seuss’s birthday, March 2.

Participating families will drive through a route set up in the main parking lot and stop briefly at a series of stations for activities, said Lauren Rollins, family engagement coordinator. Along the way, children can play Plinko, hear a Dr. Seuss character read a story, play Seuss Trivia, get a balloon animal from Poppin’ Penelope and get a temporary tattoo. Families can pick up take-home activities and a bag with information about local services and resources, and each child will get a free book.

“I think the whole route will take no longer than 20 minutes,” she said.

