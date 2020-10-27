Early College Academy students dig in; meetings planned for prospective recruits

There are 26 seniors in Council Bluffs Community Schools’ Early College Academy this year, and 25 juniors just entered the program.

“They’re doing well — especially considering Iowa Western is conducting classes via hybrid this fall,” said coordinator Spencer Mathews. “I’m really proud of how they’re performing during a pandemic. They have this whatever-it-takes-to-get-the-job-done attitude, which I applaud.”

The Early College Academy provides opportunities for highly motivated high school juniors and seniors to earn an associate degree or certificate from Iowa Western Community College while finishing their high school diplomas. All 24 of the seniors in the program last year received associate degrees from Iowa Western in May, along with their high school diplomas. This year’s seniors are following in their footsteps, Mathews said.

“They are all currently on pace to finish their associate degrees in May,” he said.

It’s not too soon for high school sophomores to start thinking about whether they are interested in applying for admission to the program, Mathews said. The school district will hold three informational meetings for sophomores and their parents in November. The meetings will be held on Nov. 9-11 as follows: