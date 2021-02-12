Education luncheon to feature speaker on relationships

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon will be held virtually this year.
The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18.
The event will feature updates from foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla, Superintendent Vickie Murillo, the announcement of the Community Impact Award winner and a keynote address by Dr. Jody Carrington.
A psychologist, Carrington speaks on the importance of relationships — which she began in her work with educators.
“This is the heart of it all for me,” she states on her website. “I can talk about this for an hour or for an entire day. No matter what stage or what relationship we’re talking, it all comes down to this: connection.”
Although she is a child psychologist, Carrington rarely treats children, according to her official bio. The answer lies, she believes, in the people who “hold” them. Especially when kids have experienced trauma — that’s when they need big people the most.
Some of her favorites include educators, parents, first responders and foster parents. She has shifted the way some of them think and feel about the holy work they do.
Before Carrington started her own practice and public speaking, she worked at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on the inpatient and day treatment units, where she worked with families with some of the difficult stories. They taught her the most important lesson: We are wired to do hard things. We can handle those hard things so much easier when we remember this: We are wired for connection.
This all started when Jody received her Bachelor of Arts with Distinction from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta. She completed a yearlong internship with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police during that time and worked alongside families struggling with chronic illness at the Ronald McDonald House.
She received her master’s degree in psychology at the University of Regina in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and completed her PhD there as well before completing her residency in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Her first book, “Kids These Days: A Game Plan for (Re)Connecting with Those We Teach, Lead & Love,” was released in 2019 and sold 20,000 copies in just three month. It is now on Amazon’s Best Sellers List.
The presenting sponsor for the event is TS Institute, and the Platform Sponsor is the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.
Space is limited. To register for the luncheon, go to the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation website at cbsf.org and click on “luncheon.”