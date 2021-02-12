Education luncheon to feature speaker on relationships

The Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon will be held virtually this year.

The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18.

The event will feature updates from foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla, Superintendent Vickie Murillo, the announcement of the Community Impact Award winner and a keynote address by Dr. Jody Carrington.

A psychologist, Carrington speaks on the importance of relationships — which she began in her work with educators.

“This is the heart of it all for me,” she states on her website. “I can talk about this for an hour or for an entire day. No matter what stage or what relationship we’re talking, it all comes down to this: connection.”

Although she is a child psychologist, Carrington rarely treats children, according to her official bio. The answer lies, she believes, in the people who “hold” them. Especially when kids have experienced trauma — that’s when they need big people the most.

Some of her favorites include educators, parents, first responders and foster parents. She has shifted the way some of them think and feel about the holy work they do.