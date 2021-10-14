Fall test scores mixed at Council Bluffs Schools

Still, the percentage of students meeting their individual growth targets was highest in third, fourth and fifth grades. The percentage of students making some growth was again highest in elementary school and tapered off in middle and high school.

Improvement was seen on the MAP reading test before the pandemic, Vorthmann said. A chart outlined growth from about 56% of district students scoring in the top three bands in spring 2018 to 62% in winter 2020. There was no test in spring 2020, but it looked like students picked up in fall 2020 at 62% — about where they left off in winter 2020 — then slid to about 59% in spring 2021. There was a slight uptick to 60% this fall.

Participation and attendance affect the averages dramatically, Vorthmann said.

“Testing participation at the high school level is the lowest in our district,” he said. “Participation in elementary is wonderful.”

Officials have found a correlation between attendance and test scores, Vorthmann said.

“One thing that has really been driven home to us is that attendance matters,” he said. “The one thing that matters more than anything else is attendance. The difference in achievement in high school students who are chronically absent and those who are not chronically absent is night and day.”