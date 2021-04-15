Family Fun Fair to be held as drive-thru event

Promise Partners’ annual Family Fun Fair will be adapted for the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

The Family Fun Fair will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on April 24 at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus, North 16th Street and Avenue G. The event is traditionally held in conjunction with Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is observed in April, and provides an opportunity for families to participate in free activities together.

This year’s fair will take the form of a drive-thru event, according to Jessica Rayment, community impact coordinator at Promise Partners. Booths and a drive-thru route will be set up in the main parking lot in front of The Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Club. Signs will mark the entrance and path.

Along the route will be booths with games, a make-and-take craft activity and information on local human services organizations, Rayment said. At the end, each visitor will receive a hot dog, chips and a cookie, and each child will receive a book.

“This is so we can keep faith and get information out there and try and have some fun,” she said. “It should be about a 20-minute drive thru.”

Meanwhile, special guests will entertain visitors, Rayment said.