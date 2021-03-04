Family Inc. debuts new Mobile Wellness Unit

Since March 2020, that just hasn’t been possible, Kolakowski said.

“Most schools are not allowing outside visitors,” she said.

“We know (providing the screenings) is incredibly important, as the pandemic has drastically impacted children receiving the preventive care they need,” Kolakowski said. “Data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services tells us that the number of child screening services received by children on Medicaid or (a Children’s Insurance Program) is about 44% fewer (3.2 million) between March and May 2020 than were received the same timeframe the year prior.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Even more so, dental services declined by 69% (7.6 million) during the same comparative timeframes,” she said. “Medicaid and CHIP recipients are the particular populations served by Family Inc., and we need to help them get the care they need to stay healthy.”

With the Mobile Wellness Unit, Family has a way to do screenings without going into schools and without creating a crowd inside a dental clinic, Kolakowski said.

“We have the ability to do vision, hearing and dental screening; lead tests; developmental assessments; and nutrition assessments,” she said. “We need to be able to bring this to the community and serve these young people.”