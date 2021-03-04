Family Inc. debuts new Mobile Wellness Unit

Family Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Council Bluffs, has purchased a recreational vehicle.
While the staff hasn’t formed a band, it is preparing to take its act on the road.
The RV has been converted into a Mobile Wellness Unit that can be used to provide screenings and other services where staff members can’t currently do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director. A Class C Toy Hauler, the back opens up to create a ramp that makes it more accessible, she said.
The unit made its debut appearance Saturday at Family’s Drive Thru Dr. Seuss Literacy Celebration at the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus. With the unit outfitted with a dental chair and related equipment, Family conducted 19 oral health screenings while also providing fluoride treatments and 12 vision screenings, Kolakowski said.
Participants represented several southwest Iowa school districts, as well as Bellevue and Millard, Nebraska.
The RV was purchased to address temporary and ongoing needs, Kolakowski said.
“The pandemic was the catalyst behind making this decision,” she said.
Family had to change its services to virtual mode, as it was able, Kolakowski said.
“Our I-Smile program you just can’t do virtually,” she said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, dental services were canceled everywhere, and then dental clinics slowly began to open. We do close to 3,000 no-cost oral cleanings in schools every year.”
Since March 2020, that just hasn’t been possible, Kolakowski said.
“Most schools are not allowing outside visitors,” she said.
“We know (providing the screenings) is incredibly important, as the pandemic has drastically impacted children receiving the preventive care they need,” Kolakowski said. “Data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services tells us that the number of child screening services received by children on Medicaid or (a Children’s Insurance Program) is about 44% fewer (3.2 million) between March and May 2020 than were received the same timeframe the year prior.
“Even more so, dental services declined by 69% (7.6 million) during the same comparative timeframes,” she said. “Medicaid and CHIP recipients are the particular populations served by Family Inc., and we need to help them get the care they need to stay healthy.”
With the Mobile Wellness Unit, Family has a way to do screenings without going into schools and without creating a crowd inside a dental clinic, Kolakowski said.
“We have the ability to do vision, hearing and dental screening; lead tests; developmental assessments; and nutrition assessments,” she said. “We need to be able to bring this to the community and serve these young people.”
Besides the pandemic, there are other considerations. For example, the agency especially tries to serve children on Medicaid, and there are only four dental clinics in Council Bluffs that accept patients on Medicaid, Kolakowski said.
“It’s even harder in the rural communities,” she said.
And the pandemic isn’t the only kind of crisis that can interrupt services, Kolakowski said. It could happen during flooding, after a storm (such as a derecho) or after a service provider retires or leaves a community.
“We started realizing this can be useful ongoing,” she said.
For example, it could be used to provide screenings, First Aid, supplies and resources at community events.
Kolakowski said Family would like to partner with other agencies that can make use of the unit, such as a health organization that could use it to provide mobile flu shots or other immunizations. During the one-month period from mid-March to mid-April 2020, 2.5 million fewer doses of routine vaccines — some of which children are required to have to attend school — were given, she said.
Fortunately, Family had some help funding the RV purchase, Kolakowski said.
“We braided a number of different funding streams to get this,” she said.
Family and Micah House each received $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grants last fall, partly based on votes from the community, Kolakowski said. The group received a $25,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation for the Children’s Oral Health Coalition and mobile screening unit.
The agency also received some funding from the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund. More recently, Family was one of 10 recipients nationally to be awarded a Healthy Tomorrows Partnership for Children Program grant that will provide $50,000 each year for five years to help fund operation of the unit, she said.