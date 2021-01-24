Family sets up scholarship for Thomas Jefferson seniors

“We just thought that was a good way to carry on his memory,” she said.

The vocations targeted by the scholarship reflect those that have dominated the two families, Nancy Coziahr said. She taught at Franklin Elementary School and at local preschools and childcare centers, her aunt taught at schools in Atlantic and Walker and Mary, daughter of Nancy and Walter Coziahr, is a retired science teacher. Walter served on an advisory committee for vocational education in Council Bluffs Community School District, and David has served on the Council Bluffs Board of Education for 17 years and is currently vice president of the board.

As far as trades, Walter’s father founded Coziahr Heating and Air Conditioning in 1936, he took it over when his father died and David Coziahr took it over when Walter retired, Nancy Coziahr said.

“To express my feelings of thanksgiving in words pales in comparison to the deep gratitude I have for the countless people who raised me up,” said David Coziahr in the press release. “Giving back to the community is a way of life in our family, and while financially that has not been our main source of giving, our volunteerism to the causes most dear to us, both individually and collectively, is.”