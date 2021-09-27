Fifty-four students try out jobs in Career EdVantage Internships

The nonprofit organization placed 54 students from five school districts in paid internships at 46 different companies for the summer, according to a press release from Career EdVantage.

“We are thrilled with the results so far and give a great deal of thanks to our partners,” said CEV Director of Strategic Initiatives Bailey McQueen-Jones.

“CEV is a fantastic program,” said Jordan Tjaden, director of human resources at Midlands. “The student CEV recommended for an internship with Midlands Living Center was top-notch. She was dedicated to learning, motivated to explore the nursing profession and an all-around good person for us to have join our team. Our summer intern began with our company in a non-certified, entry-level role and has already completed the program to transition into a Certified Nurse Aide position. I look forward to continuing our partnership with CEV to bring more dedicated learners and caregivers to our community.”