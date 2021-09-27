Fifty-four students try out jobs in Career EdVantage Internships

Career EdVantage’s summer youth internship program’s first run was a success.
The nonprofit organization placed 54 students from five school districts in paid internships at 46 different companies for the summer, according to a press release from Career EdVantage.
“We are thrilled with the results so far and give a great deal of thanks to our partners,” said CEV Director of Strategic Initiatives Bailey McQueen-Jones.
CEV students worked in a variety of southwest Iowa communities, including Shenandoah, Red Oak, Clarinda, Harlan, Oakland, Marne, Denison, Neola and Council Bluffs.
They gained experience in a variety of fields, including computer networking, software programming, automotive technology, diesel technology, surgical technology, culinary arts, welding, dental assisting, electrical engineering, construction, machining and other areas.
Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs is a CEV business partner and hosted an intern this summer.
“CEV is a fantastic program,” said Jordan Tjaden, director of human resources at Midlands. “The student CEV recommended for an internship with Midlands Living Center was top-notch. She was dedicated to learning, motivated to explore the nursing profession and an all-around good person for us to have join our team. Our summer intern began with our company in a non-certified, entry-level role and has already completed the program to transition into a Certified Nurse Aide position. I look forward to continuing our partnership with CEV to bring more dedicated learners and caregivers to our community.”
Work-based learning opportunities provide important experiences for young people preparing to enter the workforce and give employers a chance to hire job-ready candidates, the press release stated.
“We understand establishing collaboration with our schools and business partners will lead to more productive local economies and ultimately continue to build thriving communities,” McQueen-Jones said.
CEV currently partners with eight school districts throughout southwest Iowa, including Shenandoah, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tenant-Walnut, Riverside, Tri-Center, Lewis Central, Treynor, Glenwood and Underwood Community School Districts. A total of 130 students are being served by CEV, and the number is continuing to grow.
As CEV scholars, students engage in yearlong educational co-curricular opportunities that prepare them for the world of employment. To solidify an internship, CEV students were required to submit applications and interview with the business, the press release stated.
“The application and interview processes are important ways for our young people to gain real- life experience with employers in seeking and solidifying employment,” said McQueen-Jones.
“Next summer, our goal is to place 100 students in internship opportunities throughout southwest Iowa,” McQueen-Jones continued. “We are continuously seeking businesses to partner with. This opportunity is mutually beneficial, as the business partner provides an educational opportunity for students at the same time as filling crucial workforce needs.”
Career EdVantage is an initiative of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation and was established in 2019. A primary goal of the organization is for students to enter financially sustaining, high-demand careers. Through the Summer Youth Internship Program, CEV strives to enable the next-generation workforce to begin lifelong careers in our southwest Iowa communities.