Final Bluffs Schools virtual town hall slated
Final Bluffs Schools virtual town hall slated

Education graphic
Metro Creative Connection

The Council Bluffs Community School District will hold the second of its two previously announced virtual town hall meetings Tuesday.

The meeting will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

During the meetings, participants will have the opportunity to learn about progress made toward the district’s strategic goals, hear about feedback received during a recent online survey and ask questions about the goals and future plans.

The link will be posted on the district’s website at cb-schools.org.

