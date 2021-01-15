Former TJ teacher David White remembered for good print, good printers

A man who taught at Thomas Jefferson High School for 35 years has died.

David White, who taught in the school’s print shop, giving students printing skills and hands-on experience, died on Jan. 9.

Steve Hardiman was a student of White’s in high school and later became a fellow teacher, then an administrator.

“My history with Dave White goes way back to when I was in high school,” Hardiman said. “I was one of the editors for The Signal — the newspaper — and Dave did all the printing for that.”

The students had to measure and figure out how many picas of type would need to go in each line, and then the copy was given to a typesetter, who would lay out the lead type before it went to the press, he said.

Hardiman became curriculum director for career-technical education while White was still at Thomas Jefferson.

“Dave was always looking to improve his program — to improve what he did and how he did it,” he said. “Dave was a pioneer in the use of computers in school — for sure in the building, and I think in the whole district.”

